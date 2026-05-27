Komets' Rally Falls Short

Published on May 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets looked to even the Western Conference Final at two games apiece on Tuesday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

With both teams combining for just 10 shots in the first period, the Komets Austin Magera collected a loose puck at the Kansas City blueline with only seconds remaining and rocketed a shot past goaltender Dylan Wells for the period's only score.

For the second straight game, the second period was not kind to the Komets, as the Mavericks found the back of the net three times, with two scores coming on the power play, to make it 3-1 after forty minutes.

In the third period, the Komets crawled within one with a William Dufour scoring on the power-play at 5:35, but the rally fell short as the Mavericks scored an empty net goal to solidify the 4-2 win and a 3-1 series lead. Sam Jonsson took the loss, making 20 saves.







ECHL Stories from May 26, 2026

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