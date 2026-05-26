Mavericks Defeat Komets 6-4, Take 2-1 Series Lead in Western Conference Finals

Published on May 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Fort Wayne Komets 6-4 on Monday night at Memorial Coliseum in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals. With the win, Kansas City improved to 10-1 in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs and took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Kansas City scored five goals in the second period after trailing 1-0 entering the frame. McCallum tied the game on the power play before Crawford gave the Mavericks the lead less than two minutes later. Janicke, Carpenter, and Glynn each added goals before the end of the period to give Kansas City a 5-2 advantage heading into the third.

Carpenter finished with a goal and an assist and was named the game's first star, while McCallum recorded a goal and an assist and earned second-star honors. Randl added two assists in the win, and Novak scored in the third period for Kansas City's final goal of the night.

LaFontaine earned the win in net after stopping 22 of 26 shots. Kansas City finished 3-for-6 on the power play and outshot Fort Wayne 30-26. Game Four of the Western Conference Finals will be played tonight in Fort Wayne.







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