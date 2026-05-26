Eastern Conference Finals this Week

Published on May 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







The Eastern Conference Finals are coming to Wheeling for the first time in 10 years, and we need YOU at WesBanco Arena to bring the energy.

The Nailers return home for the biggest playoff matchup in years.

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 27 at 7:10 PM

Game 4 - Friday, May 29 at 7:10 PM

Game 5 - Saturday, May 30 at 7:10 PM (if necessary)

This is playoff hockey at its best!

Be one of the first fans through the doors at any game and receive a FREE Eastern Conference Finals rally towel while supplies last!

Get your tickets now and be part of the action. We'll see you at the rink!

Interested in purchasing 10 or more tickets to any game this season? Let our sales representatives save you money when you purchase through them. Call our office at 304-234-GOAL!

Season tickets for the 2026-2027 season are officially on sale. Call 304-234-GOAL to get your season tickets now!







ECHL Stories from May 26, 2026

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