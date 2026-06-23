Nailers Announce Season-Ending Roster

Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









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(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers celebration(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their Season-Ending Roster for the Summer of 2026. The roster consists of 16 players.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players, and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26. From this list, teams are entitled to reserve right to the maximum of eight players, by extending a qualifying offer to them by 11:59 p.m. on July 7th. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded, and if a player signs a contract prior to 11:59 p.m. on July 7th, that team does not have to extend a qualifying offer to said player. If a player does receive a qualifying offer, that offer remains open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. on July 22nd.

If a player dos not accept the qualifying offer by 11:59 p.m. on July 22nd, that offer becomes null and void, and the team may either sign the qualified player to any salary, or they may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a player shall retain the right to that qualified player for one playing season.

New this season, any player who has played in more than 190 professional regular season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer. All regular season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a Player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status:

North America - National Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League (Defunct, but games played count toward veteran status)

Europe - Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic), Liiga (Finland), DEL (Germany), KHL (Russia), Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia), SHL (Sweden), National League (Switzerland)

Teams are now permitted to begin signing players for the 2026-27 season. To keep up with all player movement during the offseason, visit the team's Offseason Central page at https://wheelingnailers.com/team/offseason-central.

The Wheeling Nailers Season-Ending Roster consists of the following players:

F Tanner Andrew

F Craig Armstrong

F Owen Cole

G Gabriel D'Aigle

F Randy Hernández

D Bogdans Hodass

D Alexander Kuqali

F Connor Lockhart

F Nick McCarry

F Logan Pietila

F Mike Posma

F Matthew Quercia

F Tiernan Shoudy

G Jake Smith

D Aidan Sutter

D Tristan Thompson

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