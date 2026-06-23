The Record King Anthony Beauregard Returns to the Lions

Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) announced Tuesday their first signing ahead of the 2026-27 season. Fan favourite and star forward Anthony Beauregard will return to the team for a fifth season in Lions colours.

Since arriving in Trois-Rivières, Beauregard has established himself as one of the faces of the franchise and one of the most dominant players in team history. The Saint-Damase native holds most of the Lions' offensive records, including games played, goals, assists, and points.

In his fourth season with the Lions in 2025-26, Beauregard once again showcased his offensive abilities by leading the team in scoring with 53 points in 62 games.

The assistant captain is now set to begin his eighth season in the ECHL. Over his career, he has recorded 119 goals and 191 assists for 310 points in 387 games. His résumé includes an outstanding 2020-21 campaign with the Wichita Thunder, when he tallied 22 goals and 49 assists for 71 points in 62 games, earning ECHL Most Valuable Player honours.

During his professional career, the 30-year-old veteran has also appeared in 19 American Hockey League games with the Laval Rocket.

Excited to continue his journey in Trois-Rivières, Beauregard shared a few words for the fans: "I'm extremely excited to be back as a Lion for a fifth season. Playing at Colisée Vidéotron in front of a sold-out crowd is an incredible feeling. Wearing the Lions jersey is something very special to me. I can't wait to see you all in large numbers for the home opener. We need your support, Lions fans. See you soon!!"

Anthony Beauregard's experience and leadership will once again make him a key piece of Ron Choules' lineup. A true ambassador for the organization both on and off the ice, he will play a crucial role in the team's ambitions for the 2026-27 season.

With this signing, the Lions not only retain their leading scorer from last season, but also one of the most impactful players in franchise history.







ECHL Stories from June 23, 2026

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