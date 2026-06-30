First Defenseman Confirmed: Landon Fuller Returns to the Lions

Published on June 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions announced Tuesday the signing of their third player for the 2026-27 season, as well as the return of their first defenseman.

Landon Fuller will be back in front of the Trois-Rivières faithful after spending the 2025-26 campaign with the Lions.

Known for his physical style of play, the 6-foot-5 defenseman appeared in 55 games last season, recording three assists during his rookie professional campaign.

Never one to back down when teammates need support, Fuller also totaled 79 penalty minutes throughout the season, establishing himself as a reliable physical presence on the Lions' blue line.

Prior to turning professional, Fuller played junior hockey in both the WHL and BCHL before spending five seasons at Trinity Western University in Western Canada. Over 100 U SPORTS games, the Williams Lake, British Columbia native recorded four goals and 14 assists for 18 points while accumulating 169 penalty minutes.

Set to celebrate his 27th birthday on July 17, Fuller shared a message with Lions fans: "I'm very excited to be back with the Lions for another season and help bring another Kelly Cup to Trois-Rivières!"

Fuller joins Anthony Beauregard and Mathias Laferrière as the players currently under contract with the Trois-Rivières Lions for the 2026-27 season.







ECHL Stories from June 30, 2026

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