Louie Caporusso Departs Cincinnati Cyclones Coaching Staff

Published on June 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that Louie Caporusso will depart the coaching staff ahead of the 2026-27 season. After a season under Head Coach Riley Weselowski, Caporusso has decided to step down to pursue other opportunities. The Cyclones have hired Caporusso's replacement and will announce it in the coming days.

In his lone season as assistant coach of the Cyclones, Caporusso was a part of a Cincinnati coaching staff that saw a six-win increase from 2024-25 to 2025-26. Under his stint, the Cyclones also helped develop players that would go on to capture the Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies (Landon Sim, Ben King, Sam Stevens, Ken Appleby).

"Louie made a tremendous impact on our staff and organization in a short period of time," said Cyclones Head Coach Riley Weselowski. "Making the transition from a long and successful playing career into coaching is never easy, but he embraced the challenge from day one and played a significant role in helping us establish the habits, standards and culture that will continue to move this organization forward."

"I have enjoyed getting to know Louie, and appreciate the trust, honesty and professionalism he showed throughout the year. While we're certainly disappointed to see him move on, we respect his decision to pursue other opportunities and are grateful for the impact he made during his time on our staff." Weselowski added. "We wish him and his family nothing but the very best moving forward. I know he will be successful in whatever comes next."

During his playing days, Caporusso was a four-year member of the University of Michigan, where he was an assistant captain in his senior season. Drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the third round (90th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Caporusso started his professional career with the Binghamton Senators (AHL). Caporusso played for eight more teams before finishing his career with the Cincinnati Cyclones. In four seasons with Cincinnati, the Toronto, Ontario native recorded 55 goals and 111 assists (166 pts) in 171 regular-season games played. His 166 points ranked seventh all-time in Cyclones history.

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ECHL Stories from June 30, 2026

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