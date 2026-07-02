Ryan Anderson Appointed as Assistant Coach of the Cincinnati Cyclones

Published on July 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that Ryan Anderson has been named the team's assistant coach. Anderson will join Riley Weselowski's coaching staff after spending last season with the Utah Grizzlies.

Anderson, 40, joins his fourth ECHL franchise in a coaching position. He started as a video coach for two seasons with the Norfolk Admirals in 2015-16. After departing Norfolk, he went to Texas where he served as Head Coach of the Lone Star Brahmas and the Amarillo Wranglers (NAHL). He returned to the ECHL in 2024-25 as the assistant coach of the Reading Royals, then spending last season with the Utah Grizzlies.

"I am incredibly honored to join the Cincinnati Cyclones organization and want to thank Owner Ray Harris, General Manager Kristin Ropp, and Head Coach Riley Weselowski for this incredible opportunity," said Cyclones Assistant Coach Ryan Anderson. "Cincinnati has one of the most passionate fanbases and a rich tradition of success in the ECHL. I am excited to work alongside Riley and support his vision for what we intend to build in Cincinnati. I cannot wait to hit the ice, get to work with our players, and give Cyclones fans a team they can be proud of every single night."

A native of Kingsford, Mich., Anderson was the 2019-20 NA3HL Coach of the Year following a 40-win campaign that resulted in a regular season championship. Before his coaching career started, Anderson served in the Navy for six years and was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia.

"We're excited to welcome Ryan Anderson to our staff. He has a strong understanding of what it takes to help players develop at this level and his experience in player development through video will be a major asset for our group," said Head Coach Riley Weselowski. "His background in the Navy speaks to the discipline and structure he brings every day, and that fits extremely well with the standard we are building here. We want players to know they will be coached hard, treated fairly, cared about as people first, and given a real plan to develop as professionals. Adding Ryan to our staff is an important step as we continue moving this organization forward."

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







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