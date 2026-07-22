Cyclones Add to Their Blue Line, Sign Defenseman Max Smolinski to SPC

Published on July 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that defenseman Max Smolinski has re-signed for the 2026-27 season. With his signing, Smolinski is set to play in his first full season as a professional with the Cyclones after a stint late last season.

Smolinski, 23, re-joins the Cyclones after starting his professional career in Cincinnati at the tail end of the 2025-26 campaign. In his first spell as a Cyclone, Smolinski appeared in 17 games, recording two goals and three assists (five points) along the blue line. His addition to the Cyclones came after the end of his graduate season with St. Cloud State University at the NCAA DI level, where he logged 18 points (six goals, 12 assists), the most by a defenseman on the team last season.

"Max joined us late last season and made an immediate impact both on the ice and in the locker room. At every stop in his career, he has found a way to further develop his game, earn greater responsibility and create opportunities at the next level," said Head Coach Riley Weselowski. "To be successful as a professional defenseman, you must be able to break pucks out efficiently and consistently get pucks to the net-Max does both very well."

"He plays with a poise that allows him to remain calm under pressure and make confident plays in uncomfortable situations," he added. "For our team to find consistent success throughout a 72-game Central Division schedule, we know we need to build our foundation from the back end out. Smolinski's signing is another major step in the right direction."

Smolinski spent three seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and played in every game throughout his tenure with the Engineers. He also served as an assistant captain in 2024-25. At the junior level, Smolinski had his most productive junior season in 2021-22 with Fargo after recording four goals and 17 assists (21 points) in 62 appearances. He is the son of 15-year NHL veteran Bryan Smolinski.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from July 22, 2026

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