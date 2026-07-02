Jace Isley Returns to Adirondack

Published on July 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Jace Isley

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Jace Isley(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Jace Isley for the 2026-27 season.

Isley, 23, returns to Adirondack after playing in just 17 games this past season with Adirondack and Norfolk due to injury, recording five points. Isley also played in all seven playoff games for the Thunder and had an assist.

"He's the type of player every coach loves to have because he can do a little bit of everything, said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier. "He's a versatile player who brings that 'sandpaper' element to our lineup, finishes his checks, and works relentlessly on the forecheck. That's one of the biggest reasons we traded for him last season. On top of that, he has a sneaky scoring touch that can make a difference offensively. We're really excited to have him healthy and ready to contribute over a full season."

During the 2024-25 season, the Grande Prairie, Alberta native had four points (1g, 3a) in nine games with the Thunder on an AHL contract before being traded by the American Hockey League's Utica Comets to the Hershey Bears. Isley was assigned to South Carolina after the trade and played the final 41 games with the Stingrays, tallying 13 points (4g, 9a).

During the 2023-24 season with the Thunder, Isley recorded 23 points (6g, 17a) in 55 games. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound has played in seven games with the Utica Comets and has one goal.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are available now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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