Admirals Announce Jack Pascucci as First Signing for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce D Jack Pascucci as their first signing for the 2026-27 season.

Pascucci, 24, joined the Admirals in the back-half of the season out of Canisius University following three seasons at the University of Connecticut.

A native of North Andover, Mass., Pascucci came into the ECHL on a PTO (professional tryout) and quickly earned is full SPC (standard players' contract) with his physicality and hard work while also producing 3 goals and 4 assists for 7 points in 20 games played along with 30 penalty minutes built up with four fights.

"Jack came in and did a good job supplying a lot of minutes on our right side," said head coach and GM Jeff Carr. "His physicality and toughness made him a respected teammate amongst our veteran core early on. We are looking for him to take a big step in his overall game and be a main stay on our back end this year."

"I am extremely excited to re-sign in Norfolk for the next season," said Pascucci. "When I came in at the end of the year, I got a very warm welcome from the team and the fans from the start. The city is amazing and the Scope is one of the best environments in the league. I'm looking forward to getting back in the playoffs and a packed rink all season long."

The Admirals open their 2026-27 season on the road in Savannah, Georgia against the Ghost Pirates on Friday, October 16th at 7pm. Norfolk skates at home for the first time at Scope Arena on Friday, October 23rd against the Trois Rivières Lions at 7:05pm.

Season Tickets and Flex Plan Vouchers for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Click HERE for more information about ticket plans for this upcoming season.







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