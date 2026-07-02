Forward Charlie Combs Re-Signs with South Carolina for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced today they have re-signed forward Charlie Combs for the 2026-27 season.

Combs returns to the Stingrays for his third season after playing in 34 games in 2025-26, logging 16 points (10g, 6a). In the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the St. Louis, Missouri native led the Stingrays in goals with six and added three assists helping South Carolina to the South Division Finals.

In two seasons with the Stingrays, the 29-year-old has 66 points (36g, 30a) in 98 games. In 2024-25, Combs set ECHL career highs in goals (26), assists (24) and points (50).

"We're looking forward to seeing Charlie suit up for his third season with the Stingrays," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He battled through last season without ever being 100% healthy, which showed how committed he is to this organization and his teammates. He's an exciting player with speed, skill, and the ability to score, and we're excited to see him return to being the player we know he is. His energy, ability to impact the game all over the ice, and knack for making life difficult on our opponents are qualities we really admire. When you combine that with his leadership off the ice, Charlie is a player who brings value to our team every single day."

Before joining the Stingrays for the 2024-25 season, the 5-foot-7, 190 pound forward played for the Glasgow Clan of the EIHL, posting 31 points (16g, 15a) in 32 games in 2023-24 following a season in Metal Ligaen where he had 39 points (20g, 19a) in 45 games for SønderjyskE. During the 2021-22 season, Combs spent his first full professional season with the Dundee Stars of the EIHL, striking for 65 points (30g, 35a).

"I'm really excited to be back in Charleston for my third season," said Combs. "I've had some great conversations with Jesse and I'm excited to work with him and keep building off of our success from last season. I can't wait to be back at the Coliseum playing in front of our passionate fans, they really know how to bring the energy! I'm pumped for October!"

Combs is the first player to join the Stingrays for the 2026-27 season and the first signing under Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Jesse Kallechy.







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