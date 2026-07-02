Tahoe Brings Back Forward Keanan Stewart

Published on July 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the signing of forward Keanan Stewart.

Stewart re-joins the Knight Monsters after skating in 12 games last season, where he put up a goal and an assist.

Stewart joined Tahoe from the Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL, where he scored 16 points in 21 games for the team last season. Stewart also had a brief stint with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders, registering a goal in six games.

The Guelph, Ontario native spent the 2024-25 season in the ECHL with Iowa and the Adirondack Thunder, skating in 38 games combined between the two teams.

Stewart played his collegiate hockey at Mercyhurst University, appearing in 85 games from 2020 to 2024. Following the conclusion of his collegiate career, he began his professional journey with the Cincinnati Cyclones, appearing in 16 games.

Season tickets and ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are now available. For more information on becoming a 1645 Club Season Ticket Member, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.