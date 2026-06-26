Jake McGrew Returns to Knight Monsters for Third Season

Published on June 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that Jake McGrew has officially signed with the team for his third season in Tahoe.

A product of Orange, California, McGrew has put up 41 goals and 78 points in 132 games with the Knight Monsters throughout his career, including 22 goals last season, a professional career high.

Prior to joining the Knight Monsters, McGrew played two seasons of hockey overseas in Sweden, and previously played in the ECHL for the Orlando Solar Bears and Allen Americans.

A 2017 sixth-round draft pick of the San Jose Sharks, McGrew appeared in 84 games for the Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, where he racked up 30 points.

Last season, McGrew was named an alternate captain for the Knight Monsters, joining fellow alternate captain Anthony Collins and team captain Luke Adam in the leadership group.

Season tickets and ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are now available. For more information on becoming a 1645 Club Season Ticket Member, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from June 26, 2026

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