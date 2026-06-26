Crnkovic Wins Wichita Pro Athlete of the Year

Published on June 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Kyle Crnkovic was selected as the winner for the Wichita Professional Athlete of the Year.

The award was presented at the 28th Annual Greater Wichita Area Sports Banquet last night at INTRUST Bank Arena. GM Joel T. Lomurno accepted the award on Crnkovic's behalf.

At the event, local amateur and professional athletes were recognized for their accomplishments. Greater Wichita Area Athletic Directors were sent nomination forms in March, and members of the local media voted to determine the finalists.

Crnkovic is coming off one of the best years as a pro. The Chestermere, Alberta native collected a career-high 22 goals this past season. He was leading the team in scoring with 47 points prior to being recalled to the San Jose Barracuda on February 13. Those numbers were good for fourth in the league in goals and fifth in points at the time he went up to the AHL.

The third-year forward tallied two hat tricks this past year including a career-high six points and was a +5 on January 25 against Tulsa (3g, 3a).

His performance earned him a trip to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on January 19. He recorded a goal in the contest.

Crnkovic finished the 2025-26 season in the AHL, recording six points and tallying his first AHL goal on April 18 against Bakersfield.

The schedule for the 2026-27 season is out, and we are counting down the days until Opening Night! Join us on Saturday, October 17 as we host the Tahoe Knight Monsters and help us celebrate our 35th Anniversary Season. Contact us today for more information.







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