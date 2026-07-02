Gargoyles Announce Schedule Changes for Three Games During 2026-27 Season

Published on July 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, have announced three schedule changes for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

The Gargoyles' home game against the Reading Royals, originally scheduled for Friday, February 26, 2027, at 7 PM, has been moved to Thursday, February 25, 2027, at 7 PM at First Horizon Coliseum.

The team has also adjusted two home games against the Trenton Ironhawks in April. The game originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 7, 2027, at 10:30 AM will now be played on Friday, April 9, 2027, at 7 PM. Additionally, the game originally scheduled for Sunday, April 11, 2027, at 3 PM has been moved to Saturday, April 10, 2027, at 7 PM.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Opening Weekend is set for Friday and Saturday, October 16-17, when the Gargoyles host the Reading Royals. For more information about scheduling, season tickets, or group outings, call (336) 365-0295 or email info@gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from July 2, 2026

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