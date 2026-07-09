Shane Ott Joins Gargoyles for 2026-27

Published on July 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that Shane Ott has been signed to a contract for the 2026-27 season. Ott was acquired from the Bloomington Bison following the 2025-26 season.

Ott, 25, enters his second professional season after a strong rookie campaign in Bloomington. The 6-1, 181-pound left shot forward signed with the Bison after graduating from Niagara University, closing the 2025-25 season with 12 assists in his first 14 professional games. This season, Ott registered 46 points (13G-33A) in 69 games as a rookie. Ott also scored three goals during the 2026 postseason, finishing with four points (3G-1A) in six playoff appearances.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to play in Greensboro," said Ott. "I've heard many great things about the community and support for the organization. I've had experience playing for a newer franchise [in Bloomington] and hope I can bring that energy and knowledge to Greensboro. My fiancé and I are looking forward to living in the southeast for the first time, and I am excited to play for Coach Giguere and my new teammates to pursue a championship."

Ott finished his four-year NCAA career with 100 points (32G-68A) in 149 games played. The Centennial, CO native capped off his senior year with a career high 34 points (9G-25A) in 35 games during the 2024-25 season.

"Shane Ott's greatest strength is his vision," said Head Coach Mitch Giguere. "His numbers speak for themselves, showcasing his ability as a natural playmaker. Entering his second pro season, Shane has the skill and hockey sense to create offense, and our fans will be excited every time the puck is on his stick in the offensive zone."

Ott joins forward Demetrios Koumontzis on the Gargoyles' 2026-27 roster.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Opening Weekend is set for Friday and Saturday, October 16-17, when the Gargoyles host the Reading Royals. For more information about season tickets or group outings, call (336) 365-0295 or email info@gargoyleshockey.com







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