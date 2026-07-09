Forward Alex Dostie Joins Stingrays for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Alex Dostie for the 2026-27 season.

Dostie, 29, has spent the last five seasons in Europe, last with the Bietigheim Steelers of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2 (DEL2), the second highest league in Germany. In the regular season, he had five points (3g, 2a) in seven games before producing six points (2g, 4a) in 13 games in the playoffs.

Prior to his time in Germany, the Drummondville, Quebec native played in 54 games in 2024-25 with JYP of Liiga, the top professional league in Finland, logging 27 points (8g, 19a). From 2022 to 2024, Dostie played for Valerenga and Stjernen Hockey of Ligaen, the highest professional level in Norway. In 71 career games in Ligaen, he tallied 95 points (34g, 61a) with a +34 rating. In his first season in Europe in 2021-22, Dostie had 31 points (15g, 16a) in 44 games with HC Innsbruck of the ICEHL in Austria.

"Alex is entering his 10th year of professional hockey and brings a lot of experience from both the AHL and high levels in Europe," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He's a player we'll lean on both on and off the ice, and we're excited to add his leadership and experience to our group. He's also a player our fans will enjoy watching, bringing skill and creativity while playing the game the right way."

Before playing in Europe, the 5-foot-10, 174 pound forward played four seasons of professional hockey between the AHL and ECHL. Drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the 4th round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Dostie made his professional debut with the San Diego Gulls in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs. Across four seasons in the AHL, Dostie tallied 34 points (16g, 18a) in 138 games, all with the Gulls. Dostie also spent two stints in the ECHL with the Utah Grizzlies and Tulsa Oilers, producing 13 points (6g, 7a) in 10 games.

"My family and I are looking forward to staying home for this upcoming season," said Dostie. "We are very excited to join the Stingrays family and I can't wait to get started in October!"

Dostie is the third player to join the Stingrays for the 2026-27 season joining forwards Luka Burzan and Charlie Combs.

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2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.







ECHL Stories from July 9, 2026

Forward Alex Dostie Joins Stingrays for 2026-27 Season - South Carolina Stingrays

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