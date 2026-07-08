Stingrays Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Players for 2026-27 Season
Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the team has issued qualifying offers to eight players ahead of the 2026-27 season.
The Stingrays have extended qualifying offers to:
Forwards (4): Stan Cooley, Chris Grando, Timothy Heinke, Dean Loukus
Defensemen (4): Mikey Adamson, Nolan Krenzen, Romain Rodzinski, Reilly Webb
Players who had already signed a contract by July 7 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.
Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.
The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.
All regular-season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status.
North America - National Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League (Defunct, but games played count toward veteran status)
Europe - Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic), Liiga (Finland), DEL (Germany), KHL (Russia), Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia), SHL (Sweden), National League (Switzerland)
___
2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.
ECHL Stories from July 8, 2026
- Lions Announce 2026-27 Qualifying Offers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Four Signings for 2026-27 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Players for 2026-27 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Submit Qualifying Offers to Eight Players - Adirondack Thunder
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce Qualifying Offers for 2026-27 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Players for 2026-27 Season
- Forward Luka Burzan Inks Deal with Stingrays for 2026-27 Season
- Forward Charlie Combs Re-Signs with South Carolina for 2026-27 Season
- Stingrays Named 2025-26 ECHL Community Service Team of the Year
- Stingrays President Rob Concannon Receives 2025-26 Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award