Stingrays Named 2025-26 ECHL Community Service Team of the Year

Published on June 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, are excited to announce that the Stingrays have won the ECHL's Community Service Team of the Year award for 2025-26. The Stingrays were awarded the honor at the 2026 ECHL Summer Hockey Meetings last week in Nashville, Tennessee.

"It is an honor to be recognized as the ECHL Community Service Team of the Year," said Community Relations and Game Day Promotions Manager Sara Shamlin. "Community is such an important part of who the Stingrays are, and we're proud to be able to give back to the people and organizations that support us year-round. Our players, front office staff, and entire organization put in so much hard work throughout the season, and it's special to see that dedication recognized."

This season, the Stingrays' players, front office, and mascot Cool Ray made 198 appearances in the Lowcountry volunteering 1,680 hours at various local community organizations and initiatives. Through jersey auctions, in-kind donations, fundraisers and Stingrays Owner Todd Halloran's "Community Assist of the Game" program, the Stingrays donated $554,793 to the local community.

"Winning the ECHL Community Service Team of the Year Award is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the incredible people who make up the South Carolina Stingrays organization," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "A special thank you to Sara Shamlin, whose tireless dedication and passion for the Lowcountry community is the driving force behind everything we do off the ice. This recognition truly belongs to her, along with every staff member and player who gave their time and energy to make a difference in the lives of others this season. We are proud to serve the greater Charleston community and grateful for the opportunity to give back to the Lowcountry that has supported us for so many years."

Among initiatives the organization was involved in were winning the Movember Challenge by raising $4,563 for men's mental health and cancer awareness, hosting two free NHL Street Clinics for kids in North Charleston and having a Stingrays Community Night at The Community Resource Center where players helped distribute backpacks and teddy bears to kids in North Charleston.

"The South Carolina Stingrays have established themselves as a shining example of community, commitment, and partnership," said Executive Director at The Community Resource Center Louis Smith. "The Community Resource Center has been privileged to witness the organization's unwavering dedication to community growth over the past two years. The South Carolina Stingrays Teddy Bear Toss is a testament to their generous spirit, which was enthusiastically supported by fans. The Community Resource Center is deeply appreciative of this benevolence. Our organization has been touched by the happiness brought to children in hospitals and those participating in our Christmas giveaways, back to school bashes, and Stingrays street hockey clinics."

The Stingrays also recognized K-9 Joker from the North Charleston Police Department during a game this season for his service in the community, partnered with local influencer Evan Cooper to surprise a HEART Inclusive Arts Community class with game tickets and raise funds for the organization, and helped build a home for a single mother and her two children while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, later returning for a housewarming visit in December where the Stingrays surprised the family with a Christmas tree and holiday gifts.

"Charleston is incredibly lucky to have the Stingrays in our community," said Executive Director at HEART Inclusive Arts Community Sierra Garland. "The Stingrays understand the unique opportunities they have to offer everyone, and the visibility they have with a broader audience. They don't hesitate to use their resources for the benefit of everyone around them. For HEART, the Stingrays have not just made us a part of the game, making sure we have seats, and memorable moments on the ice, and inclusion in the fun, they've also helped us foster connections with others who care about our work. They helped shine the spotlight on our organization, above and beyond what we could have ever expected from our favorite sports team."

This award is the culmination of a year driven by compassion and care for the place we call home. Every initiative, partnership and event was built around making sure everyone in the Lowcountry feels valued and truly part of the South Carolina Stingrays family. The Stingrays are proud to remain dedicated in supporting those in the community and thank everyone for their time and support.

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2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.







ECHL Stories from June 29, 2026

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