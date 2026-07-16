Artyom Borshyov Re-Signs with Gargoyles for Second Season

Published on July 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that defenseman Artyom Borshyov has been re-signed to a contract for the 2026-27 season.

Borshyov, 25, enters his second full professional season after leading all Gargoyles defensemen in points, and leading the team in games played during the franchise's inaugural campaign. The Belarus native recorded 21 points (3G-18A) in 67 games on Greensboro's blue line.

"I'm so happy to be back in Greensboro," said Borshyov. "I'm excited for what is ahead this season and I'm ready to get back to work. I look forward to seeing you all soon, Gargoyles fans!"

Following the ECHL trade deadline, Borshyov was named an alternate captain, joining the team's leadership group for the remainder of the season. Prior to turning professional, he spent four seasons at Lake Superior State University, serving as the Lakers' captain during the 2023-24 season, before transferring to Lindenwood University for his fifth NCAA campaign. While at Lindenwood, Borshyov earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA). He concluded the 2024-25 season by signing with the Rapid City Rush, appearing in the first 15 professional games of his career.

"Artyom stepped into a leadership role toward the end of last season, and his impact both on and off the ice was recognized by the fans and his teammates," said Head Coach Mitch Giguere. "He's eager to take the next step in his development, and we're excited to see what his ceiling is as he continues to grow this season."

Borshyov joins forwards Demetrios Koumontzis and Shane Ott on the Gargoyles' 2026-27 roster.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Opening Weekend is set for Friday and Saturday, October 16-17, when the Gargoyles host the Reading Royals. For more information about season tickets or group outings, call (336) 365-0295 or email info@gargoyleshockey.com.







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