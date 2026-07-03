Koumontzis Re-Signs with Gargoyles for Second Season in Greensboro

Published on July 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that forward Demetrios Koumontzis has become the first player re-signed to a contract for the 2026-27 season.

Koumontzis, 26, enters his fourth professional season after recording 21 goals and 33 assists in 136 career ECHL games. The Scottsdale, Arizona native spent his first two professional seasons with the Idaho Steelheads before signing with Greensboro ahead of the franchise's inaugural campaign. During the 2025-26 season, the left-shot winger recorded 15 points (6G-9A) in 44 games.

A fourth-round selection by the Calgary Flames in the 2018 NHL Draft, Koumontzis developed over a five-year NCAA career at Arizona State University. He appeared in 142 games for the Sun Devils and served as an alternate captain during both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Last season, he also wore an "A" as an alternate captain for the Gargoyles.

"I'm happy to be coming back and am so excited for year two in Greensboro," said Koumontzis. "The fans and the support from the community have proven that Greensboro is a hockey town, and I can't wait to get the ball rolling and get the First Horizon Coliseum buzzing again."

Away from the rink, Koumontzis made a significant impact in the Greensboro community by volunteering with students at BCDI throughout the season. That partnership culminated on April 12, when the Gargoyles welcomed 60 BCDI students to First Horizon Coliseum for a behind-the-scenes game day experience. The students had the opportunity to stand on the bench during warmups, welcome the team onto the ice from inside the tunnel, and join the players in the locker room for the reading of the starting lineup.

"We're excited to have Demetrios back in the lineup," said Head Coach Mitch Giguere. " He is a favorite among both his teammates and our fans, and he is using this upcoming season as an opportunity to get back to playing at his full potential after recovering from an injury. He will bring leadership both on and off the ice, along with a tremendous work ethic every single day. We're looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish this season in Greensboro."

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Opening Weekend is set for Friday and Saturday, October 16-17, when the Gargoyles host the Reading Royals. For more information about season tickets or group outings, call (336) 365-0295 or email info@gargoyleshockey.com.







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