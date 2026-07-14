Brady Fleurent Returns to Adirondack

Published on July 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Forward Brady Fleurent with the Norfolk Admirals

(Adirondack Thunder) Forward Brady Fleurent with the Norfolk Admirals(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Brady Fleurent to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

Fleurent, 32, returns to the Thunder after spending the last three seasons with the Norfolk Admirals. Last season, in 70 games with Norfolk, the Biddeford, Maine native recorded 63 points (31g, 32a). Fleurent's best season came in 2024-25 when he totaled 77 points (30g-47a) in 72 games with the Admirals. His 77 points ranked fifth overall in the ECHL that season.

"We're thrilled to bring Brady back to Glens Falls," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier. "He's a proven producer who competes at a high level every night and brings valuable veteran leadership to our group. Brady's work ethic, playmaking ability, and experience will make an immediate impact, especially on our special teams, and we're excited to have him back in a Thunder jersey."

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward played 48 games with Adirondack during the 2022-23 campaign and had 22 points (9g, 13a). In 279 ECHL games with Adirondack, Atlanta, Norfolk, South Carolina, Wheeling, and Wichita, Fleurent has 207 points (87g, 120a) and a plus/minus of +25.

Fleurent played in 121 SPHL games with Knoxville and had 113 points (55g, 58a).

Prior to his professional career, Fleurent played four seasons of NCAA Division 3 ice hockey at University of New England where he led the nation in points his sophomore and junior year and was team captain his final two seasons. Overall, the right-shooting forward had 181 points in 110 games.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are available now! Fans can view the 2026-27 schedule HERE. For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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