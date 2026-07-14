Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL)







This past week Gotham FC of the National Women's Soccer League announced it will play at Etihad Park in Queens beginning in 2028, the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets mourned the death of co-owner Bill Franke at the age of 85, and the Women's Professional Baseball League revealed names for its four teams.

Highlights from this week come from the National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League Championship, USL W League, ECHL, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Women's Pro Baseball League, Northwoods League, International League, Texas League, Women's National Basketball Association, UPSHOT League, Canadian Elite Basketball League, Athletes Unlimited Softball League, League One Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee Association, and Canadian Football League.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

Two-time and reigning NWSL champion Gotham FC will play home matches at New York City FC's new stadium, Etihad Park in Queens, beginning in 2028, Gotham FC and New York City FC announced. The move marks a defining moment in Gotham FC's evolution, giving one of the world's leading women's clubs a matchday environment that reflects its ambitions and provides supporters with a world-class experience. "From day one, our ambition has been bigger than championships," said Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, the Governor of Gotham FC. "We are building one of the world's most iconic clubs and helping define the future of women's sports. Our move to Etihad Park reflects that ambition, and we are deeply grateful to New York City FC for their vision and commitment to helping make this historic moment possible. World-class athletes deserve world-class environments, and this move allows us to keep raising the standard for our players, supporters and the game itself. Gotham FC is showing what is possible when you invest boldly in women's soccer, and we are committed to building an experience worthy of the fans who have believed in this club from the beginning."

Gotham FC, the reigning National Women's Soccer League champions, announced they will relocate their home games from New Jersey to Etihad Park in Queens, New York, beginning in 2028. Gotham FC Governor Carolyn Tisch Blodgett talks to "CBS Mornings" about what this move means for the team and the impact of having a professional women's soccer team playing in New York.

An apparent malfunction sent fireworks flying towards the stands at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles following an Angel City FC match on Friday, July 3.

Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer announced the full roster for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game featuring World Cup standouts and several of the game's rising young talents. The roster features several players who starred at this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026, including Sebastian Berhalter, Petar Musa, and Richie Laryea. They are joined by standout MLS regular-season performers Evander, Thomas Müller, and Sam Surridge. U.S. Men's National Team captain and Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream will be joined by club teammates Pep Biel and Ashley Westwood as the three player representatives from the host club. The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in Charlotte, N.C., will see the MLS All-Stars take on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29 (8 p.m. ET) at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium. The first 11 players were selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting, and announced on June 4. The 15 coach selections were a collaborative effort by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith and Major League Soccer. Two selections were made by MLS Commissioner Don Garber - Red Bull New York forward Julian Hall and Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea.

The roster for the MLS All-Star game has been announced.

United Soccer League Championship

Oakland Roots announced that the 2026 season will be the Club's final season playing at the Oakland Coliseum. The Club is hard at work securing a venue for 2027 and beyond and looks forward to celebrating its final season at the historic Oakland venue. Oakland Roots' return to Oakland and the Coliseum in 2025 was a triumphant one, as more than 26,000 fans packed the stadium for the home opener. As we continue our second season at the Oakland Coliseum, we have come to recognize that the venue will not be a viable option beyond the conclusion of the 2026 season. As our Club has grown, so has our understanding of what is needed to fully deliver on our vision. Limitations around event control, matchday flexibility, the fan experience, and operating costs have made it clear that the Coliseum cannot serve as our long-term home. For years, our staff has taken on the significant operational challenge of transforming borrowed venues into matchday experiences worthy of our supporters and our city.

Professional soccer club Oakland Roots says that after two seasons at the Oakland Coliseum, it will not return to the stadium for the 2027 season.

'Ted Lasso' actor Cristo Fernandez makes USL debut for El Paso Locomotive

Gainbridge Super League

Brooklyn FC announced the appointment of Australian-American coach Alex Smith as head coach of its women's team ahead of the Fall 2026 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Smith, who was born in the UK before moving to Texas as a child, returns to the United States following a successful stint as head coach of Brisbane Roar in Australia's A-League Women. While in Queensland, he led a multi-year rebuild of the squad, guiding the club to the semi-finals of the A-League Women Finals after multiple years when the club missed the playoffs. "As we continue building the identity of Brooklyn FC Women, we are excited to welcome Alex Smith as our new Head Coach," said Samantha Johnson, Brooklyn FC Women's General Manager. "Alex brings a proven track record of developing players, establishing high-performance cultures, and leading tactical rebuilds that create sustainable success. We are confident his experience will help shape a clear football identity while creating an environment where our players and staff can grow, compete, and achieve success together."

Northern Super League

Calgary Wild FC are riding into Stampede week with a new head coach. Alberta's only professional women's sports team ushered in an exciting new chapter by naming internationally respected women's football coach, Leah Blayney, as the second head coach in the club's young history. "Leah is a respected and progressive coach in the women's game," said Lara Murphy, chief executive officer, Calgary Wild FC. "Her experience at the highest levels of international football, her proven ability to develop players, and her commitment to building high-performance environments made her the clear choice to lead Calgary Wild FC into its next chapter. We are thrilled to welcome Leah to Calgary." The Calgary Wild FC engaged Barbara Lockhart of SmartHire to complete the global wide search that attracted more than 100 extremely qualified candidates. SmartHire has been a leading search agency in the sport industry, having also recently completed searches for the Canadian Premier League and Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment. Blayney most recently served as an Assistant Coach with Japan's Women's National Team, helping guide the squad to the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup title, the 2025 SheBelieves Cup championship and qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

USL W League

USWNT great Crystal Dunn joins Tallahassee Reckoning ownership

United Soccer League One

FC Naples has appointed Zak Gordon as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2026 Season. Gordon has served as the First Assistant Coach since February of 2025. "Zak Gordon has been on the field with FC Naples' First Team since our first season, helping the team achieve its historic 2025 USL League One campaign. We're confident in his leadership as the team moves forward," said Roberto Moreno, CEO of FC Naples. FC Naples has parted ways with Matt Poland, the club's inaugural Head Coach and Sporting Director. Under his leadership, the expansion side enjoyed a historic 2025 USL League One campaign, securing a fourth-place regular-season finish and advancing to the playoff semifinals. The club is grateful for the vital role that Matt Poland played as a foundational part of the team.

HOCKEY

ECHL

Fort Wayne Komets co-owner Bill Franke died in Fort Wayne on July 10 at the age of 85. He leaves behind a lasting legacy with the team. After the Komets relocated to Albany, New York, in 1990, Bill and his brothers Steve, Michael, David, and Richard quickly acted to keep professional hockey in Fort Wayne. They acquired the Flint franchise of the International Hockey League, restoring the sport to the city. Under their leadership, the Komets competed in five leagues and won seven championships. For 36 years, Bill was a proud minority owner with his brothers. Bill worked at Navistar/International Harvester until his retirement in the mid-1990s. He then dedicated himself to co-owning and managing Komet Kuarters, the team's merchandise and pro shop, until his full retirement. "Bill was everyone's friend," said David Franke. "He was the best big brother you could ask for. We are dealing with his loss as a family."

'A LASTING LEGACY': Fort Wayne Komet's co-owner Bill Franke dead at 85.

Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced that the team has entered into an affiliate agreement with the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets and the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose. "I'm thrilled for the next step in growing our organization," said Zilch. "The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose have a long and proven track record of developing talent on and off the ice. Their vision and professionalism align with our values in Bloomington, and this affiliation will provide even more opportunities for our players, and for our fans to see them grow." "We are excited to begin this new partnership with the Bloomington Bison," said Craig Heisinger, Senior Vice President & Director of Hockey Operations/Assistant General Manager of the Winnipeg Jets and General Manager of the Manitoba Moose. "The Bison have already shown their commitment to success on the ice, reaching the playoffs in their second season of operation. We look forward to the opportunity, and professional environment, this affiliation will provide for our prospects."

The New Mexico Goatheads announced that the team has signed forward Grant Ahcan to an ECHL contract for the 2026-27 season, making him the first player in franchise history. Ahcan becomes the first official member of the Goatheads' inaugural roster as the organization prepares for its historic first season this October. "Grant Ahcan embodies everything we want the New Mexico Goatheads to represent," said Head Coach Zack Stortini. "He is an outstanding leader, an exceptional teammate, and someone who competes the right way every day. Naming Grant as the first player in franchise history speaks to the culture we are committed to building from day one. We are excited to welcome Grant and his family to New Mexico and look forward to the impact he will make both on and off the ice." The 24-year-old joins New Mexico following a four-year collegiate career at St. Cloud State University, where he appeared in 114 career games. Ahcan served as team captain during the 2025-26 season, skating in all 36 games while recording four goals and five assists for nine points.

American Hockey League

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that Steve Sullivan has been named head coach of the Toronto Marlies. Sullivan becomes the ninth head coach in franchise history. "Steve has earned this opportunity through his work with both the Maple Leafs and Marlies and has built strong relationships with our young players throughout the organization," said Assistant General Manager Ryan Hardy. "His experience as both a player and coach, combined with his commitment to player development, makes him the right person to lead the next generation of Marlies." Sullivan, 51, most recently served as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2025-26 season after spending the previous two seasons with the Toronto Marlies. Prior to joining Toronto, he spent three seasons as Assistant General Manager of the Arizona Coyotes from 2018-21, overseeing the club's AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. He previously worked in Arizona's player development department as a coach before serving as director of player development in 2016-17.

The Toronto Marlies have promoted Steve Sullivan to head coach, the ninth in franchise history.

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Ottawa Charge of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced that Canadian Tire Centre will become the team's primary home venue beginning with the 2026-27 season, ushering in a new era for women's professional hockey in the nation's capital. The Charge will relocate from TD Place, which served as the team's primary home venue for its first three seasons. During that time, the team experienced significant growth and built one of the most passionate and engaged fan bases in the PWHL. "As the Charge community continues to grow, the move to the Canadian Tire Centre will position us to welcome more fans and continue building a memorable experience for our players and our supporters," said Ottawa Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "TD Place was the foundation of our early success, and we're deeply grateful for the energy our fans brought to every game in that building. In the playoffs, we witnessed that they could recreate that magic at CTC, and we're looking forward to continuing to build momentum in our new home."

The Charge leaves TD Place for Canadian Tire Centre

The Boston Fleet announce that the team is moving to Boston full-time, naming Agganis Arena the primary home venue for the 2026-27 season. "We couldn't be more excited to bring the Boston Fleet to Agganis Arena full-time," said Boston Fleet Director of Business Operations Laura Marie Davey. "The passion for the Fleet in the City of Boston has continued to grow since our first game at Agganis, and this move allows us to build on that momentum while creating new opportunities to connect with supporters throughout Greater Boston, the South Shore and Rhode Island. We're deeply grateful to the Lowell community and our partners at the Tsongas Center, whose support has been instrumental to the growth of our organization. We look forward to carrying that support with us as we begin this next chapter." The Fleet's primary home venue was previously the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. The team first played at Agganis Arena during the 2024-25 season, drawing sold-out crowds in both regular-season appearances. Since March 2025, the Fleet have hosted six regular-season games at the venue, posting a 3-0-1-2 record and drawing four sellout crowds. The strong fan support has highlighted the growing demand for professional women's hockey in the City of Boston and helped establish Agganis Arena as a premier destination for the PWHL.

For three unforgettable seasons, you gave us a place to grow, compete, and build something special. We'll always be grateful to everyone who made the TsongasCenter feel like home.

SPHL

The Pensacola Ice Flyers announced that Assistant Coach Justin Stevens has accepted an assistant coaching position with the ECHL's Reading Royals, continuing his coaching career at the next level after a successful season behind the Ice Flyers bench. Stevens joined the Ice Flyers ahead of the 2025-26 season and quickly became an integral part of the team's success. Working alongside Head Coach Jeremy Gates, Stevens helped guide Pensacola to a 28-21-9 regular-season record, finishing with 65 points and earning a spot in the President's Cup Playoffs. "Justin made a wonderful impact on our organization from the day he arrived," said Head Coach Jeremy Gates. "His work ethic, hockey insight, and ability to connect with our players helped our culture shift and made us competitive every night. While we're certainly going to miss having him in our organization and on the bench, this is a tremendous opportunity, and wish him and his family nothing but success and the very best."

BASEBALL

Women's Pro Baseball League

Introducing the First Four - San Francisco Firebells, Boston Hunters, Los Angeles Queens, and New York Heights.

Northwoods League

It's official. The newest entry into the Northwoods League for 2027 now has a fitting team name and when they take to the field next Memorial Day they'll do so as the Dyersville Dreamers. Team officials unveiled the team name and logo series today to a crowd of excited and eager onlookers at the Barn Event Center at The Field of Dreams. Over 425 team names were submitted between May 7, when it was announced that a new franchise was awarded to Dyersville, and June 1 when team officials unveiled the five team name finalists (Corn Dogs, Dreamers, Ghosts, Moonlighters and Spirits). The organization received over 3,000 votes then between June 1 and today's announcement, noting that the winning name, "Dreamers", was nominated seven more times than the second most nominated name and then received more than double the number of votes as the name with the second most votes. Dreamers team owner and president, Chris Goodell, shared that his group was impressed with the overwhelming amount of interest in the team naming contest. "Never before has a team in our league witnessed excitement and interaction of this level for a new team," exclaimed Goodell. "To see this kind of support out of the gates is inspiring and we really think the fans hit a grand slam in picking the name Dreamers."

The Northwoods League's newest team will be called the Dyersville Dreamers.

International League

Red Sox infielders Nick Sogard, Tyler McDonough and Mickey Gasper turn a triple play for Triple-A Worcester Red Sox

Texas League

Dodgers No. 2 prospect Mike Sirota lashes a triple for Double-A Tulsa Drillers to extend his on-base streak to 70 consecutive games.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Los Angeles Sparks have agreed to part ways with General Manager Raegan Pebley. In the interim, GM duties will be shared by Assistant GMs Zach Knowlton and Nate Nielsen. "We are grateful to Raegan for her leadership and commitment to the Los Angeles Sparks and women's basketball," said Managing Partner and Governor Eric Holoman. "Her work on the Sparks roster and player experience will have a lasting positive impact on our organization. We sincerely thank her for all she has invested in the Sparks and wish her success in her next chapter."

The Toronto Tempo made WNBA history on Friday night, setting a new league regular season attendance record as 20,996 fans packed the Bell Centre in Montreal to watch the Tempo take on the Dallas Wings. The crowd surpassed the previous WNBA regular season attendance record of 20,711, set by the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in 2024, establishing a new benchmark for the league andunderscoring the extraordinary momentum behind women's basketball in Canada. "Tonight was about so much more than breaking a record", said Tempo President Teresa Resch. "Seeing more than 20,000 fans come together in Montreal to set a new WNBA regular-season attendance record is a powerful statement about the future of women's basketball in Canada. From day one, we've believed this team could unite fans across the country, and tonight they showed the world what's possible. This moment belongs to every fan who filled the Bell Centre, every player who inspired the next generation, and everyone who believed Canada was ready for this. We're incredibly proud, deeply grateful, and even more excited about what's ahead."

Toronto Tempo break attendance record during Montreal debut

Dan Patrick Calls Out WNBA Commish Cathy Engelbert After Cancelling Appearance On Our Show

UPSHOT League

Savannah Steel unveil first mascot Belle, fall to Jacksonville Waves.

NBA G League

The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have named Shawn Swords as the eighth head coach in franchise history. "Shawn has been a cornerstone of our staff since joining the organization, and we're thrilled to elevate him to head coach," said Long Island Nets General Manager Matt MacDonald. "He has been an invaluable presence on our bench and a trusted voice in the development of our players. His experience, basketball acumen and dedication to the organization have prepared him to lead our team on Long Island, and we're excited to support Shawn and his staff as they guide the next generation of talent." Swords is promoted to head coach after spending the previous three seasons as associate head coach with Long Island, a role he assumed after joining the organization as an assistant coach ahead of the 2022-23 season. Prior to his time with Long Island, the Ottawa, Ontario, native spent 15 seasons (2007-2022) as head coach at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, where he also played five collegiate seasons (1992-97) and earned a bachelor's degree in economics.

The Capital City Go-Go announced the team has named Tevon (TAY-von) Saddler as head coach. Saddler becomes the fifth head coach in Go-Go history, coming to Capital City after spending the last three seasons as the head coach of Nicholls State University. At the time of his hiring in 2023, Saddler was the youngest active Division I head coach in the country. He was named a 2024 Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year Finalist (top 1st-year head coach) after leading Nicholls State to 20 wins, the most by a first-year coach in school history. Saddler led the Colonels to their first back-to-back 20-win seasons in program history and accumulated an overall record of 54-46 (.540) in his tenure.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

CEBL Top Plays of the Week

OTHER SPORTS

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Megan Faraimo goes the distance with 10 strikeouts and the Utah Talons are heading back to the postseason!

League One Volleyball

The Bay Area professional team of League One Volleyball (LOVB) officially unveiled its permanent identity as the San Francisco Signal, introducing a brand that honors the Bay Area's enduring role as a place where ideas gain momentum, communities unite and movements reach far beyond their point of origin. On the court, a signal represents communication, trust and the split-second decisions that bring six athletes together in pursuit of a common goal. Off the court, it reflects the belief that one idea, shared by a community, can inspire something much bigger. Together, those meanings define the San Francisco Signal, a team built to compete with purpose and inspire what's possible beyond the game. "We couldn't be more excited about the name Signal, what it represents and the incredible way our community embraced the journey. One of the greatest joys has been watching people across the Bay Area share ideas, debate their favorites and help shape our identity. That's exactly how we hoped this team would begin, with the community building it alongside us," said Stephanie Martin, President and Co-Founder of LOVB San Francisco. "Signal reflects the optimism, ambition and momentum of the Bay Area, but what we love most is the idea behind it: a signal starts with a spark and grows stronger as more people carry it forward. We hope the San Francisco Signal continues to bring people together, building a community that grows stronger with every new voice, every new fan and every person who chooses to be part of it."

The Bay Area professional team of League One Volleyball (LOVB) officially unveiled their new name as the "San Francisco Signal", introducing a brand that honors the Bay Area's signifigant role as a place with emerging ideas, united communities, and movements that reach far beyond their origin.

Gianna Franco and Reed Cowan spoke with the league's president, Stephanie Martin on what to expect with the new team.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 11 of the 2026 season!

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the week

Arena Football One

Arena Football One (AF1) is thrilled to announce a dynamic new chapter for Arena Football in Oceanside. Effective immediately, the member team formerly known as the Oceanside Bombers will rebrand and take the field as the Oceanside Stealth. This bold new identity coincides with the official acquisition of the team by local business leaders Alberto Gean and Margaret Gean, who are committed to elevating the franchise to unprecedented heights within the AF1. The transition to the Oceanside Stealth represents far more than just a name change; it signals a total revitalization of the organization's commitment to its fans, its players, and the surrounding community. Under the stewardship of Alberto and Margaret Gean, the franchise is executing a comprehensive strategic roadmap designed to take Oceanside arena football to the next level. "The rebranding from Oceanside Bombers to Oceanside Stealth defines the transition from old to new ownership and the Implementation of a new organizational culture. We are dedicated to the repairing and fostering of the relationships in the City of Oceanside and establish a recommitment to our community. We are proud to be the Professional Team representing the City of Oceanside!" said Alberto Gean.







Women's Professional Baseball League Stories from July 14, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.