Introducing the San Francisco Signal: League One Volleyball's Bay Area Team

Published on July 8, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

San Francisco Signal News Release







SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Today, the Bay Area professional team of League One Volleyball (LOVB) officially unveiled its permanent identity as the San Francisco Signal, introducing a brand that honors the Bay Area's enduring role as a place where ideas gain momentum, communities unite and movements reach far beyond their point of origin.

On the court, a signal represents communication, trust and the split-second decisions that bring six athletes together in pursuit of a common goal. Off the court, it reflects the belief that one idea, shared by a community, can inspire something much bigger. Together, those meanings define the San Francisco Signal, a team built to compete with purpose and inspire what's possible beyond the game.

The announcement marks the culmination of a months-long community naming journey that invited fans across the Bay Area to help shape the club's identity. Thousands of submissions, conversations and votes informed the process, reinforcing the belief that the strongest teams are built with their communities, not simply for them.

The launch of San Francisco Signal reflects a next-generation model of ownership - one where owners don't simply invest, they help set the direction. The team's ownership group brings together Olympians, world champions, founders, executives and entrepreneurs who are helping shape the team's future on and off the court. Together, they are creating a championship organization while expanding opportunities for women to lead, innovate and inspire the next generation across the Bay Area.

"We couldn't be more excited about the name Signal, what it represents and the incredible way our community embraced the journey. One of the greatest joys has been watching people across the Bay Area share ideas, debate their favorites and help shape our identity. That's exactly how we hoped this team would begin, with the community building it alongside us," said Stephanie Martin, President and Co-Founder of LOVB San Francisco. "Signal reflects the optimism, ambition and momentum of the Bay Area, but what we love most is the idea behind it: a signal starts with a spark and grows stronger as more people carry it forward. We hope the San Francisco Signal continues to bring people together, building a community that grows stronger with every new voice, every new fan and every person who chooses to be part of it."

Known for creating culturally defining work for some of the world's most iconic companies, 72andSunny has joined the team as a Founding Partner. Together, the organizations translated the community's vision into a brand platform that will shape how the team shows up in the world, from visual identity to voice and storytelling

"I can't think of a better identity to represent LOVB San Francisco. The best signals connect people, spread through communities, and grow stronger as more people carry them forward. There's an optimism in that - an unwavering belief that ideas, communities, and movements become more powerful when people choose to build them together," said Evin Shutt, Global Chief Executive Officer, 72andSunny. "Our creative brief wasn't just to design a logo for a volleyball team, but to honor the spirit that emerged from the community naming process and create a symbol that the Bay Area could rally around for decades. As a LOVB SF owner, former college volleyball athlete, mother of a female athlete, and someone whose career has been shaped by women's sports, I'm incredibly proud of what we've created."

The San Francisco Signal identity is deeply rooted in the Bay Area's visual language. At its center is a custom wordmark that emphasizes Signal as a distinctive shift, creating the feeling of outward movement and symbolizing the way ideas, energy and communities expand from a single spark. Its geometric letterform is inspired by the Bay Area itself, from its iconic Art Deco architecture and graphic modernism to the networks of streets, bridges and shorelines that connect its communities. Those intersecting lines and pathways reflect a region where ideas, people and cultures have always moved freely, and a place where signals don't stop, they spread and connect.

That same influence extends throughout the custom glyph. The reimagined "SF" leans into architectural proportions, and clean, confident lines create a mark that captures the bold optimism that has shaped the region's skyline and defined its identity for generations.

Connecting both the wordmark and the glyph is a distinctive shift line - a signature design element that creates the feeling of continuous movement. Inspired by the path of a transmitted signal, the shift line symbolizes momentum in motion: the moment an idea begins to spread, a community comes together, and something larger starts to take shape.

The San Francisco Signal color palette reflects both the region's energy and its natural beauty, blending bold confidence with timeless Bay Area character. Together, the palette embodies the strength, connection, and forward-looking spirit that define both the Bay Area and the team.

Â "Siren Red" draws inspiration from the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco's bold unapologetic character.

Â "First Light Cream" is a tribute to the Bay's signature fog and its role as a muse for audacious ideas.

Â "Horizon Blue" represents the Bay's waters, expansive skies and optimistic spirit that connects the region's cultures and communities.

72andSunny will continue working alongside the team as it builds a new blueprint for how a modern women's sports brand can grow through creativity, culture and community participation.

"The brands that shape culture today are built through participation," said Glenn Cole, Co-Founder and Chairman, 72andSunny. "That's what has made our partnership with LOVB San Francisco so meaningful, and an extraordinary opportunity. We're not inheriting decades of convention; we're co-creating new rules, new traditions, and a new future. I'm proud that 72andSunny has been part of this journey from the beginning, working alongside a pro sports team that is as committed to uplifting its community as it is to defining the future of its sport. To me, this is what the future of women's sports looks like: women-led, grounded in purpose, driven by creativity, powered by community."

The San Francisco Signal will continue its launch later this month with the announcement of its founding roster ahead of the club's inaugural season in January 2027. As the only professional volleyball league with a youth-to-pro ecosystem, LOVB connects hundreds of thousands of athletes, families and fans across every stage of the game. The San Francisco Signal aims to unite that community in one of the country's most passionate markets for women's sports.

"Great organizations become part of the fabric of a community," said Jes Wolfe, Chairwoman of LOVB San Francisco. "Our ambition is for the San Francisco Signal to be one of those organizations, a team that people are proud to support, families grow up with and future generations inherit. Today is the first chapter of that story."







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Introducing the San Francisco Signal: League One Volleyball's Bay Area Team - San Francisco Signal

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