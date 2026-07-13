Introducing the Oceanside Stealth

Published on July 13, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Oceanside Stealth News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - Arena Football One (AF1) is thrilled to announce a dynamic new chapter for Arena Football in Oceanside. Effective immediately, the member team formerly known as the Oceanside Bombers will rebrand and take the field as the Oceanside Stealth. This bold new identity coincides with the official acquisition of the team by local business leaders Alberto Gean and Margaret Gean, who are committed to elevating the franchise to unprecedented heights within the AF1.

The transition to the Oceanside Stealth represents far more than just a name change; it signals a total revitalization of the organization's commitment to its fans, its players, and the surrounding community. Under the stewardship of Alberto and Margaret Gean, the franchise is executing a comprehensive strategic roadmap designed to take Oceanside arena football to the next level.

"The rebranding from Oceanside Bombers to Oceanside Stealth defines the transition from old to new ownership and the Implementation of a new organizational culture. We are dedicated to the repairing and fostering of the relationships in the City of Oceanside and establish a recommitment to our community. We are proud to be the Professional Team representing the City of Oceanside!" said Alberto Gean.

The rebranding aligns perfectly with the explosive momentum currently being seen across Arena Football One. The Stealth will debut an aggressive new visual identity, complete with updated team colors, logos, and state-of-the-art uniforms that reflect the speed and high-octane energy of modern arena football.

Fans can expect an immediate elevation in game-day activations, digital community engagement, and strategic partnerships as the Geans implement their vision for the future. The organization is already working closely with AF1 league executives to ensure a seamless transition and a spectacular unveiling of the new brand to the public.

Season ticket holders and loyal fans will receive exclusive updates in the coming weeks regarding the brand rollout, merchandise drops, and upcoming community meet-and-greet events with the new ownership group.







Arena Football One Stories from July 13, 2026

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