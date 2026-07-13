AF1 2026 Playoff and Arena Crown Logo Revealed

Published on July 13, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - As the regular season action reaches a fever pitch, AF1 is thrilled to officially unveil the branding for the highly anticipated 2026 postseason: the 2026 AF1 Playoffs logo and the ultimate symbol of championship glory, the 2026 Arena Crown.

Designed to capture the high-energy, relentless, and competitive spirit of arena football, these new visual identities will serve as the backdrop for the most exciting time of the year.

The 2026 Playoffs Logo: Striking and bold, the playoff emblem features a sleek, modernized silver football silhouette anchored in the league's signature deep navy and striking red. Flanked by the "2026" markers and a bold, winged-star foundation, the logo represents the elevated intensity, speed, and precision required to survive the postseason.

The 2026 Arena Crown Logo: The ultimate prize. This breathtaking crest is reserved for the champions of the turf. Featuring a brilliant gold crown adorned with an array of vibrant jewels, which represent each of our member teams and a diamond-encrusted outer ring, this regal insignia embodies the prestige and immortality of raising the Arena Crown. The bold, ruby-red "2026" sits at the heart of the crest, reminding every team exactly what is on the line.

"The postseason is where legends are made, and our fan engagement data tells us that the AF1 community's excitement is currently tracking at an all-time high," said Jared DeGroff. "We wanted to deliver branding that matches the intensity of our players and the passion of our fans. The new Playoffs and Arena Crown logos do exactly that. They are bold, majestic, and undeniably AF1."

Gear Up for the Postseason In conjunction with the logo reveals, AF1 is excited to announce that fans won't have to wait long to represent their team on the road to the championship. AF1 has continued to partner with premium sports apparel brand Retro Royals for an exclusive line of 2026 Playoff and Arena Crown merchandise.

The Retro Royals playoff shop will officially open in the coming weeks, allowing fans to gear up just in time for the opening kickoff of the postseason.

Fans are encouraged to follow AF1 across all social media channels (Instagram, Twitter/X, Facebook, and TikTok) and turn on notifications to be the first to know when the Retro Royals playoff collection officially drops.

For more information, ticket sales, and playoff schedules, please visit www.theaf1.com.







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