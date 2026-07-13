Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report

by Dan Krieger

Published on July 13, 2026 under Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL)







BASEBALL

Women's Pro Baseball League: The new WPBL announced the four teams that will participate in the league's inaugural 2026 season will be called the Boston Hunters, Los Angeles Queens, New York Heights and San Francisco Firebells. Each team name was inspired by female historical figures who advanced women's rights. Teams will play all games at the Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield (IL) for the inaugural season starting next month.

Northern League: The unaffiliated pre-professional Northern League, which operated last season with four northern Indiana teams called the Elkhart Miracle, Griffith Generals, Hammond Vikings and Northwest Indiana Oilmen (Whiting), is not playing a 2026 season because the league's ballpark lease agreement in Whiting was not renewed for 2026. The league previously operated as the summer-collegiate Midwest Collegiate League since the 2011 season before becoming the Northern League for the 2022 season.

Northwoods League: The summer-collegiate Northwoods League's expansion team to be based at a new ballpark in Dyersville (IA), home to the "Field of Dreams" motion picture site, announced the team will be called the Dyersville Dreamers when it starts playing in the 2027 season. Other possibilities from the name-the-team contest included the Corn Dogs, Ghosts, Moonlighters and Spirits. Interestingly, the Orlando Dreamers is the name of the group trying to bring a Major League Baseball expansion team to Orlando.

Carolina League: The Charleston (SC) RiverDogs of the Single-A Carolina League played a game last month as the Cobblestone Clydesdales to celebrate the city's cobblestone streets, 150 years of Budweiser beer and America's 250th anniversary.

International League: In a promotion to support the area's Pediatric Cancer Foundation, the Triple-A International League's Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Allentown, PA) played a game this week as the Lehigh Valley Rubber Duckies. The league's Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (PA) RailRiders, the affiliate of the New York Yankees, are playing Sunday home games in 2026 as the Baby Bombers in a twist on the Yankees' "Bronx Bombers" nickname.

Southern League: As part of a "BBQ Weekend" promotion last month (June 19-20), the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Huntsville, AL) of the Double-A Southern League played one game as the 'Bama Butts and another game as the Alabama White Sauce.

Pacific Coast League: The Triple-A PCL's Las Vegas Aviators played a game last month as the Las Vegas Headliners in a tribute to the legends of the city's entertainment industry.

BASKETBALL

Project B League: The proposed new international tour-based men's and women's professional basketball league known as Project B, has hired a director for the men's division of teams. The women's division has already started signing players for the proposed start in 2027. The league plans to have six men's teams and six women's teams playing two-week mini-tournaments at locations in Europe, Asia and the Americas. The first two events scheduled to start in March 2027 were announced for Tokyo and Valencia (Spain).

Women's American Basketball Association: The semi-pro WABA recently started its 2026 season with 18 teams aligned in a five-team North, a four-team Midwest, and a nine-team South that is split into a six-team Subdivision 1 and a three-team Subdivision 2, whose teams do not appear on the schedule. New teams include the Chocolate City Soul (Washington, DC), Delaware Lady Dawgs (Wilmington), Asheville (NC) Legends and the Edgewood Lady Panthers (Ninety Six, SC). The West Michigan Elite Stars were renamed the Michigan Supreme (Detroit area) for 2026. Teams are scheduled for anywhere from 4 to 14 games through September 5, 2026.

American Basketball Association: The semi-pro ABA announced the Throwback Flyers (Waco, TX) will join the league for the 2027-28 season. The ABA plans to added a 2026-27 Phoenix area team called the Arizona Golden Gators and it will be comprised of primarily Mexican players.

FOOTBALL

American Arena League: As the four-team AAL and its developmental AAL2 completed their 2026 seasons this weekend, the AAL officially introduced four teams that will be added as 2027 expansion teams. These include the previously announced Texas Wild Hogs (Boerne/San Antonio) and the Montgomery (AL) Catfish, along with the Ohio Legends (Marion) from the 2026 AAL2 and the NTX Steam (North Texas Steam), which was originally announced as the Frisco (TX) Steam. The NTX Steam had venue issues in Frisco and is looking for a new home arena but stated the team will represent Denton County, Collier County, Dallas County and Tarrant County in north Texas.

Arena Football One: With only two games remaining in the 2026 season, the Oceanside (CA) Bombers of the AF1 have come under new ownership and the team was renamed the Oceanside Stealth. The league's Kentucky Barrels (Highland Heights) 2026 expansion team used a fill-in team and fill-in players for its final two games due to reports of unpaid players leaving the team and being suspended or released.

Indoor Football League: The IFL's 2027 expansion team to be based in Athens (GA) held a name-the-team contest with four potential team names that included the Athens Bullfrogs, Athens Crush, Athens Hedgehawgs and Athens Panic. The winning team name and the team logo will be announced on August 26, 2026.

HOCKEY

3ICE League: The independent three-on-three professional 3ICE League held a two-day (July 4-5) World Cup tournament in Belfast (Northern Ireland) with teams from eight nations (Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, Great Britain, Germany, Sweden and the United States) participating in quarterfinals, followed by four teams in the semi-finals, two teams in the runner-up "Bronze Game" and two teams in the championship "Gold Game". The league's short, three-day 2026 regular season will start on July 14, 2026.

American Hockey League: The AHL announced its 2026-27 season schedule will again feature 32 teams each affiliated with a National Hockey League team and each playing a 32-game schedule from October 2, 2026, through April 1, 2027. One change was the Bridgeport (CT) Islanders being relocated to become the Hamilton (Ontario) Hammers for the 2026-27 season. The team was moved from the Atlantic Division to the North Division creating a seven-team Atlantic and eight-team North in the Eastern Conference. The Western Conference remains the same with a seven-team Central Division and a ten-team Pacific Division.

ECHL: The ECHL's Bloomington (IL) Bison announced an affiliation change to the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets and the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose for the 2026-27 season. For the Bison's first two seasons in the ECHL, they were affiliated with the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack.

National Hockey League: The NHL has entered into a six-month agreement with a potential ownership group that will evaluate the Houston and Austin markets for an expansion team and it could lead to the NHL's 33rd team.

North American Hockey League: The ownership of the Tier-II junior-level Pueblo (CO) Bulls team, which played in the 2025-26 season of the United States Premier Hockey League's Tier-II junior-level National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC), announced the team is now the Pueblo Peppers as it moves to the Tier-II NAHL for the 2026-27 season through the purchase and relocation of the NAHL's Chippewa Falls (WI) Steel team. Four other teams that decided to leave the NCDC for the NAHL's new 2026-27 Mountain Division, which is to include the Pueblo Peppers, are facing a lawsuit by the USPHL seeking injunctive relief and financial damages for the move.

SPHL: The minor professional SPHL has officially approved the membership of the Pee Dee IceCats (Florence, SC) for the 2026-27 season. The IceCats completed their inaugural 2025-26 season as a member of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

United States Hockey League: The 16-team Midwest-based USHL, which is the only junior-level hockey league in the United States operating at the highest Tier-I classification, recently announced plans to add six expansion teams in the western markets of San Diego, Northern California, Simi Valley (CA), Orange County (CA), Phoenix and Prescott Valley (AZ) for the 2027-28 season.

United States Premier Hockey League: The Diamond Valley Rockies of the Alberta (Canada) Division in the junior-level USPHL's Tier-III Premier Conference are moving about 60 miles south to become the Claresholm (Alberta) Cavalry for the 2026-27 season. A new team called the Kinni Spirit (River Falls, WI) announced it has joined the USPHL Premier Conference for the 2026-27 season.

Western Hockey League: The major-junior WHL announced its 2026-27 season schedule will feature the same 23 teams and alignment as last season with each team playing a 68-game schedule from September 18, 2026, through March 28, 2027. After adding the Penticton Vees to the British Columbia Division this past season as a 23rd team, plans to add a 24th team in Chilliwack (British Columbia) for 2026-27 were pushed back until the 2027-28 season. Negotiations between the city of Chilliwack and the ownership group selected by the WHL have stalled over who will control the Chilliwack Coliseum.

SOCCER

Liga MX Femenil: The top Mexican women's soccer league known as the Liga MX Femenil, whose 18 teams are each associated with a team in the men's 18-team Liga MX, will undergo some changes for the upcoming 2026-27 season that starts later this month. With the men's Mazatlán FC being purchased by the Club Atlante and taking a spot in the Liga MX, the Liga MX Femenil team called the Mazatlán FC will also be replaced by a women's Club Atlante team. Instead of the single-table format, the women's teams will now be split into a nine-team Group A and a nine-team Group B for the 2026-27 season with teams each playing a 14-game schedule instead of the previous 17-game schedule.

National Women's Soccer League: Starting with the 2028 season, the NWSL's Gotham FC (New York/New Jersey) will move to the new Etihad Park stadium being built in Queens (NY) for Major League Soccer's New York FC. The Gotham FC currently plays at Sports Illustrated Stadium, home of the MLS's New York Red Bulls, in Harrison (NJ).

OTHER

League One Volleyball (LOVB): The LOVB women's indoor professional volleyball league announced its new Bay Area expansion team will be called the San Francisco Signal when its starts playing as part of the 2027 season.

National Lacrosse League: The men's professional indoor NLL recently terminated the ownership of the league's Ottawa Black Bears and the club stated the team would no longer play at the Canadian Tire Centre. However, the NLL stated it intends to keep the franchise in the Ottawa-Gatineau region. The Ottawa Black Bears started in the NLL's 2024-25 season after the relocation of the New York Riptide.

Dan Krieger is the creator of the Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report, which has been tracking the changes in the sports world's leagues, teams, and nicknames since April 2007.







Women's Professional Baseball League Stories from July 13, 2026

Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.