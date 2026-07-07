It's Officially Your Team - Welcome the Dyersville Dreamers

Published on July 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Dyersville Dreamers News Release







DYERSVILLE, IOWA - It's official. The newest entry into the Northwoods League for 2027 now has a fitting team name and when they take to the field next Memorial Day they'll do so as the Dyersville Dreamers. Team officials unveiled the team name and logo series today to a crowd of excited and eager onlookers at the Barn Event Center at The Field of Dreams.

Over 425 team names were submitted between May 7, when it was announced that a new franchise was awarded to Dyersville, and June 1 when team officials unveiled the five team name finalists (Corn Dogs, Dreamers, Ghosts, Moonlighters and Spirits). The organization received over 3,000 votes then between June 1 and today's announcement, noting that the winning name, "Dreamers", was nominated seven more times than the second most nominated name and then received more than double the number of votes as the name with the second most votes.

Dreamers team owner and president, Chris Goodell, shared that his group was impressed with the overwhelming amount of interest in the team naming contest. "Never before has a team in our league witnessed excitement and interaction of this level for a new team," exclaimed Goodell. "To see this kind of support out of the gates is inspiring and we really think the fans hit a grand slam in picking the name Dreamers."

Along with unveiling the name, the club unveiled a logo series that was designed by John Worthen, a sports branding specialist who has previously designed team logos for multiple other Northwoods League teams and sports entities around the country (John's work can be seen at worthendesign.com). The Dreamers logo series is led by the main team logo which features several Field of Dreams and Eastern Iowa references including the "John Deere Green" color scheme that is built in and the bat that the dreaming baseball player is holding is non other than a tribute to "Black Betsy", the famous bat that Shoeless Joe Jackson once swung during his playing career. The logo series features seven other alternative variations of the Dreamers logo including an early look at the team's soon-to-be mascot, named "Rookie".

With the new team now public, the team also shared that the team's website has been updated to www.dyersvilledreamers.com and noted that merchandise is available for purchase online and that select merchandise and souvenirs will also be available for purchase at The Professional Ballpark at the Field of Dreams during the Northwoods League's Home Run Challenge tonight and during tomorrow's All-Star Game.







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