Go-Go Name Tevon Saddler Head Coach

Published on July 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Capital City Go-Go News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Capital City Go-Go announced today the team has named Tevon (TAY-von) Saddler as head coach.

Saddler becomes the fifth head coach in Go-Go history, coming to Capital City after spending the last three seasons as the head coach of Nicholls State University. At the time of his hiring in 2023, Saddler was the youngest active Division I head coach in the country. He was named a 2024 Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year Finalist (top 1st-year head coach) after leading Nicholls State to 20 wins, the most by a first-year coach in school history. Saddler led the Colonels to their first back-to-back 20-win seasons in program history and accumulated an overall record of 54-46 (.540) in his tenure.

The Aberdeen, Md. native previously held the role of Director of Player Personnel for the University of Maryland's men's basketball team (2022-23). Saddler earned his Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Nicholls State while starting all 31 games of his senior season. Additionally, he received a Master of Science in Sport Management from the University of South Alabama.







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