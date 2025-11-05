Go-Go Announce 2025-26 Coaching Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Capital City Go-Go, NBA G League Affiliate of the Washington Wizards, announced the 2025-26 coaching staff, headlined by the return of head coach Cody Toppert for his third season with the team.

Toppert led Capital City to a franchise-record 31 wins last season and has amassed a 60-40 (.600) record through two seasons with the team. The Go-Go have made the G League Showcase and playoffs each of the last two seasons, the only team to do so, and set franchise records for best field goal percentage (.483) and lowest field goal percentage allowed (.443) during the 2024-25 campaign.

Joining Toppert's staff this season are assistant coaches TC Swirsky, Jason Thompson, Pete Fusilero, and Ashton Gibbs, as well as assistant coach/video coordinator Jason Clark. Capital City's medical team will be headed by head athletic trainer Ashley Green, assistant athletic trainer/physical therapist Palak Ghetiya, and mental fitness associate Myles Englis.

Swirsky joins Capital City after spending six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies organization, culminating as the Head Coach of the Memphis Hustle in 2024-25. He also served as an assistant coach for the Hustle for three seasons and as the head video coordinator for the Memphis Grizzlies under Head Coach Taylor Jenkins during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Before joining the Grizzlies' video staff, the Chicago native served as assistant video coordinator for the Portland Trail Blazers for five seasons (2014-2019).

Thompson joins the Go-Go after one season as an assistant coach with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in 2024-25 and two seasons as an assistant coach at Rider University (2022-24). Thompson's professional playing career spanned 14 seasons, including eight at the NBA level. He appeared in 588 career games (412 starts) for the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Toronto Raptors, averaging 8.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Thompson played the final six years of his career in China, Turkey, and Spain.

Fusilero enters his fourth overall season with Monumental Basketball and first as an assistant coach on Cody Toppert's staff. Fusilero previously served as a player development coach for the Washington Wizards for each of the past two seasons, and an additional season with the Go-Go as player development/video coordinator in 2022-23. Previously, Fusilero served on Georgia's basketball staff from 2020-22 as a graduate assistant after serving in a similar capacity at Illinois-Chicago during the 2019-20 season.

Gibbs comes to Capital City having most recently served as an assistant coach with the College Park Skyhawks for each of the last three seasons. Gibbs' coaching experience also includes two seasons as an assistant coach at Duquesne University (2018-2020), one season as head coach at The Phelps School in Malvern, Pa. (2021-22), and one season as head coach of the NJ Scholars EYBL. Gibbs enjoyed a six-year professional playing career overseas, which saw stops in Greece, Spain, Romania, Lebanon, Mexico, Slovenia, Dominican Republic, Belgium and Argentina between 2012 and 2018.

Clark comes to the Go-Go after a 13-year professional playing career overseas in Belgium, Germany, Turkey, Italy, China, and Belarus. Clark was named MVP of the PBL (Belgium) in 2016-17 after averaging 15.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. A DMV native, Clark was born in Arlington, Va. and was the 2008 All-Met Player of the Year at Bishop O'Connell High School before attending Georgetown University. Clark played four seasons with the Hoyas under John Thompson III and helped lead the team to three-consecutive NCAA tournament appearances from 2009-12.

Capital City opens its season with a trip to Long Island on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. The home opener for the team is set for Wednesday, Nov. 12, when the team hosts the Westchester Knicks at 7 p.m. at CareFirst Arena.







