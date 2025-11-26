Go-Go Launch "Season of Thanks" - New Community Ticket Offers Announced Ahead of November 30 Game

Published on November 26, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Capital City Go-Go News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Capital City Go-Go are announcing the Season of Thanks ticket initiative to give back to the fans who make the District home and to celebrate community, gratitude, and Go-Go basketball.

The community-focused ticket offers, beginning with this upcoming weekend matchup on Sunday, Nov. 30, against the Greensboro Swarm tipping off at 2:02 p.m. and will continue all season for all home games at CareFirst arena.

Who's Eligible & How to Claim

Fans can redeem their offer by showing the following valid identifications at the CareFirst Arena Box Office on game day:

DC Public Library cardholders (and cardholders from eligible neighboring county systems)

Each eligible fan will receive a complimentary ticket, and if a youth, a second complimentary ticket for a guardian. Additional tickets can be purchased for friends and family interested in attending the games. All tickets are while supplies last.

For details and updates, visit GoGoGLeague.com or follow @CapitalCityGoGo.







