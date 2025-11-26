Game Preview: Skyforce at Bulls

Last Meeting: L, 152-112 on 11/16/25 in Hoffman Estates, IL

All-Time Record: 4-6

Streak: L1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce looks to close out their three-game road trip on Wednesday evening as they travel to NOW Arena to take on the Windy City Bulls. Sioux Falls enters the matchup riding momentum after completing a back-to-back sweep of the Wisconsin Herd, capped by a 23-point comeback in a 101-98 victory on Saturday.

The Skyforce (5-3) continued their strong two-way form in Oshkosh, securing their fifth straight win over Wisconsin and fourth consecutive victory at Oshkosh Arena. Ethan Thompson delivered 26 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in the comeback effort - his seventh 20-plus-point performance of the season - but Sioux Falls will be without its leading scorer on Wednesday, as Thompson departs to represent Puerto Rico in the 2025 FIBA World Cup Americas qualifying window.

Despite the early 70-43 deficit on Saturday, Sioux Falls surged back with a 24-10 run in the third quarter before outscoring Wisconsin 34-18 in the fourth, fueled by Steve Settle's seven late points. HEAT assignee Kasparas Jakucionis added 15 points, six assists, four rebounds, and two blocks, while Miami two-way center Vladislav Goldin recorded his first professional double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Skyforce bench also delivered a key boost with 23 combined points from Alex Fudge and Gabe Madsen.

Wednesday's matchup presents Sioux Falls with its toughest test of the trip. Windy City (4-1) sits near the top of the Central Division and has been one of the league's most balanced units, led by dynamic guard Mac McClung and a strong frontcourt highlighted by Henri Olbrich and Kevin Knox II. The Bulls carry a +6.4 point differential and are unbeaten at home (2-0).

With Thompson unavailable, Sioux Falls will lean on increased playmaking from Jakucionis, interior production from Goldin and Dain Dainja, and the defensive versatility of its second unit to close out the trip on a high note. Sioux Falls returns home to play five of its final six Tip-Off Tournament games at home, highlighted by a back-to-back with Grand Rapids on Saturday and Sunday.

NO QUIT FORCE

- Sioux Falls' 23-point comeback at Wisconsin on Saturday marks the largest comeback win in the NBA G League this season.

- The Skyforce have now outscored opponents 36-18 in fourth quarters across their last two games.

- SXF has held opponents under 20 fourth-quarter points three times this season - all wins.

FAST STARTS

- Sioux Falls continues to be one of the league's strongest opening-quarter offenses, averaging 33.8 first-quarter points, ranking top-three in the NBA G League.

- The Skyforce are now 3-1 this season when scoring 30+ points in the opening frame.

- Sioux Falls has shot 50% or better in the first quarter four times this season, including 68.4 percent in Friday's win at Wisconsin.

THE FORMULA

- In wins this season, Sioux Falls is averaging 134.1 points per game, second in the NBA G League.

- SXF ranks top-10 in the G League in wins in: Offensive Rating: 123.1 (5th), Assist Percentage: 63.8% (6th), Assist-to-Turnover Ratio: 1.78 (5th), Assist Ratio: 19.4 (2nd), Effective FG%: 57.3% (5th)

INTERIOR PRESENCE RISING

- Since joining the rotation, Vladislav Goldin is averaging 13.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 76.9% FGA - including his first professional double-double (10 pts, 11 reb).

- Sioux Falls has outscored opponents 96-62 in points in the paint over the last two games.

- The Skyforce is also +21.7 on the glass across their last two games, boosted by Vlad Goldin's double-double debut.







