Skyforce Rallies Past Herd, 101-98

Oshkosh, WI - The Sioux Falls Skyforce came from behind to sweep the Wisconsin Herd with a 101-98 victory on Saturday evening, securing their fifth straight win over Wisconsin and the fifth in-a-row at Oshkosh Arena.

Ethan Thompson continued his stellar play with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists for Sioux Falls (5-3). It marked his seventh game with 20-plus points this season and his fourth time leading the Skyforce in scoring - both team highs.

The 98 points allowed were a season best for Sioux Falls and the first time this year they've held an opponent under 100. Johnny Davis led Wisconsin (1-6) with 20 points on 7-14 FGA, helping the Herd jump out to a 34-15 lead after the opening quarter. Sioux Falls countered in the second frame, scoring nine points off five Herd turnovers, while Thompson added nine of his own to trim the deficit to 59-43 at halftime.

The Skyforce fell behind 70-43 at the 7:49 mark of the third but surged back with a 24-10 run to close the period, trailing just 80-67 entering the fourth.

Sioux Falls delivered its best defensive quarter of the season in the final frame, holding the Herd to 18 points on 30 percent shooting (6-20) and 20 percent from three (2-10). With 3:13 remaining, the Skyforce trailed 98-91, but Steve Settle scored seven of his eight fourth-quarter points on consecutive possessions to help seal the comeback win.

HEAT assignee Kasparas Jakucionis added 15 points on 6-12 shooting, along with four rebounds, six assists, and two blocks. Miami two-way center Vlad Goldin recorded his first professional double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Alex Fudge and Gabe Madsen combined for 23 points on 9-16 FGA off the bench.

Victor Oladipo posted 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals for Wisconsin, while Stephen Thompson added 14 points on 5-8 FGA off the bench.

The Skyforce wraps up their three-game road swing on Wednesday at Windy City (4-1), with tip-off set for 7:00 PM CST at NOW Arena. Wisconsin travels to face Motor City (2-3) on Tuesday.







