Young Earns Selection to NBA G League All-Star Events

Sioux Falls, SD - The NBA G League announced that Miami HEAT two-way player Jahmir Young has been selected to participate in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T at NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, CA. Young has also been selected to compete in the NBA G League State Farm 3-Point Contest.

Young has appeared in 22 games for Sioux Falls during the 2025-26 season, averaging 26.2 points, 8.9 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in 38.2 minutes per game. He is shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 34.5 percent from three-point range, and 84.1 percent from the free throw line, while recording nine double-doubles.

The guard enters NBA All-Star Weekend following a productive January stretch. Over 11 games during the month, Young averaged 29.5 points, 9.7 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in 39.9 minutes per game, shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range. He finished January second in the NBA G League in points per game and total points (324), recorded five double-doubles, and posted a combined plus-minus of plus-75 (11th in the league).

Young was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Jan. 19-25 after averaging 32.3 points, 10.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds across three games while helping Sioux Falls to a 2-1 record during the stretch. He has scored 20 or more points in 11 consecutive games and has recorded double-digit assists in four of his last five games.

The NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T will take place during NBA All-Star 2026 on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 1:30 PM CST on the NBA Channel. The game will be played at NBA Crossover inside the Los Angeles Convention Center and will feature a four-team, tournament-style format showcasing some of the NBA G League's most exciting players.







