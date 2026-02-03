Dink Pate and Dillon Jones Selected to Participate in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game

WHITE PLAINS, NY - The NBA G League announced today that guard Dink Pate and two-way forward Dillon Jones will represent the Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, in the 2026 G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T on Sunday, Feb.15, at 2:30 P.M. ET.

Pate, 19-years old (6-7, 200), has appeared in 18 games (all starts) during the regular season, averaging 17.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 41-percent shooting from the field and 38.3-percent shooting from three over 33.2 minutes of action. He currently ranks second across the G League with 64 made three-pointers. Pate has scored 15+ points in 15 of his last 18 contests, including five double-doubles during that stretch. He registered 26 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists against the Maine Celtics (Feb.1). During the Tip-off Tournament, Pate posted career-highs with 37 points, 13 assists, along with 11 rebounds against the College Park Skyhawks (Dec. 3, 2025).

This marks Pate's third selection as an NBA G League Next Up participant (2024- G League Ignite, 2025 - Mexico City Capitanes) and first time with the Westchester Knicks. He has been named an All-Star in each season since playing professional basketball in the G league. Last season, Pate participated in the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Challenge that brought together NBA rookies, sophomores, and G League standouts.

Jones, 24-years old (6-5, 235), has played in three games (one start) with the Westchester Knicks this season, averaging 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals over 34.8 minutes of action. In his recent performance with Westchester, Jones finished with 27 points and five assists against the Osceola Magic (Jan. 29). Jones signed a two-way deal with the New York Knicks on January 20, 2026, after spending most of the NBA G League season with the Rip City Remix, the NBA G League affiliate of the Portland Trailblazers. Jones had appeared in 24 games (all starts) with the Remix this season, averaging 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.8 steals over 37.5 minutes. He recorded a career-high 30 points on 62.5-percent shooting, seven rebounds, and a career-high five steals against the Valley Suns (Nov. 14, 2025). This marks Jones' first selection to the NBA G League Next Up Game.

Dink Pate and Dillon Jones become the fourth and fifth players in franchise history to represent the Westchester Knicks as All-Stars. Their selections also mark the first time the franchise has earned All-Star honors in consecutive seasons, following Moses Brown's selection last year.

The NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T will take place during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, featuring a four-team, tournament-style format. A total of 28 players were selected to participate, with 10 chosen through fan voting and the remaining 18 selected by the NBA G League.







