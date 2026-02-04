Motor City Cruises Past Memphis to Win Eight out of Last Ten Games

DETROIT - Two days after falling to Memphis, Motor City flipped the script with a dominant all-around performance, shooting 57.8 percent from the field and building a lead that grew to as many as 30 points. The victory marked the Cruise's eighth win in their last ten games, continuing a strong midseason surge.

After a back-and-forth opening quarter, the Cruise took control in the second, outscoring the Hustle 36-19 behind efficient shooting and defensive pressure that forced eight Memphis turnovers in the period. Motor City carried a 70-52 advantage into halftime and steadily extended the margin in the second half.

Wendell Moore Jr. led all scorers with 23 points on 7-of-8 shooting in just under 22 minutes, while Drew Peterson added a near triple-double with 21 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. Brice Williams and Chaz Lanier each scored 15 points, while Bobi Klintman and John Ukomadu finished with 11 apiece as Motor City placed seven players in double figures.

Makhi Mitchell, acquired from the available player pool on Jan. 29, provided a strong presence on the glass, grabbing a career-high 10 rebounds in just his third game of the season as a Cruise player. The Cruise won the rebounding battle, 45-40, and totaled 32 assists on 52 made field goals, showcasing balanced ball movement throughout the night.

Memphis was paced by Tyler Burton's 25 points and Nate Hinton's 20 off the bench, but the Hustle struggled to keep pace after the opening quarter and finished the game shooting 30 percent from three-point range, while committing 19 turnovers that led to 29 Motor City points.

The Motor City Cruise will go on the road to face Raptors 905 on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live through NBA TV.







