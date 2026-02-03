Alexander, Dickinson Selected to G League Next Up Game Presented by AT&T

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The G League office today announced two-way players Trey Alexander and Hunter Dickinson have been named to the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game via league selection.

Alexander, a 6-4 guard from Creighton University, earns his first Next Up Game selection after earning 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Rookie of the Year honors with Grand Rapids. In his first season with Birmingham, he is averaging 22.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 11-regular season games. The second-year pro has produced multiple 31-point performances in the regular season- the highest single-game scoring output by any Squadron player this season- and has led the team in scoring in 12 of his 21 appearances dating back to the Tip-Off Tournament.

Dickinson, a 7-1 center from the University of Kansas, is averaging 16.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists. 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals through 19 regular-season games for the Squadron this season. The rookie has recorded seven double-doubles for Birmingham and posted the first 20-point, 20-rebound game in franchise history with 23 points and a franchise-record 24 rebounds at Delaware on Jan. 4. Dickinson currently ranks second in the league in total rebounds (192) and offensive rebounds (60).

The NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T will take place during NBA All-Star 2026 on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT in Los Angeles and will air on the NBA Channel from 11:30 a.m. PT to 1:30 p.m. PT (2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET). The NBA Channel is available free on Roku, Samsung, Tubi, Pluto, Fire TV, Prime Video, Xumo, Fubo, Xfinity, DirecTV, and DISH. The game will be played at NBA Crossover inside the Los Angeles Convention Center and will feature a four-team, tournament-style format showcasing some of the NBA G League's most exciting players. Twenty-eight players will compete in the NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T. Ten players will be selected by fan vote, with the remaining 18 chosen by the NBA G League.

Coaches from the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase champion Salt Lake City Stars and the San Diego Clippers (the LA Clippers' G League affiliate) will draft the teams from a pool of 28 players and serve as head coaches. Four teams of seven players will compete in two semifinal games, followed by a championship game. The event will use a format similar to NBA Rising Stars, with semifinal games played to 35 points and the championship game played to 30 points.







