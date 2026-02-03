South Bay Guard RJ Davis Named NBA G League Player of the Week
Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers News Release
EL SEGUNDO - South Bay Lakers guard RJ Davis has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Monday, Jan. 26, through Sunday, Feb. 1. The weekly honor marks the first of Davis' career.
Davis guided South Bay to a perfect 3-0 week, posting three consecutive 20-point performances, including one 30-point outing and one 40-point game. In victories over the Salt Lake City Stars (Jan. 29 and Jan. 31) and College Park Skyhawks (Jan. 27), the 24-year-old averaged 32.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 33.3 minutes. Davis shot 50.0 percent from the field, 56.5 percent from 3-point range and 88.9 percent from the free-throw line during the week.
The New York native opened the week against College Park Jan. 27 with 21 points, six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block. Davis recorded his first career triple-double against Salt Lake City on Jan. 29, finishing with 30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal. On Jan. 31 versus Salt Lake City, the University of North Carolina product set a career high with 45 points (15-22 FG, 6-9 3FG, 4-4 FT), adding eight assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal while posting a game-high plus-minus of +42 in South Bay's 146-104 victory.
Davis becomes the second South Bay player this season to earn NBA G League Player of the Week honors (Drew Timme, Nov. 17).
