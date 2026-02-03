Blake Hinson Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game Player Pool
Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Rip City Remix forward Blake Hinson has been selected as a 2026 NBA G League Next Up player and a contestant in the 3-point contest, the NBA G League announced today. The Next Up Game, presented by AT&T, will be hosted as a part of NBA All-Star weekend at NBA Crossover in the Los Angeles Convention Center. Hinson is the second player in Remix franchise history to earn the honor.
Hinson has averaged 23.2 points (47.7% FG, 36.5% 3PT, 71.4%FT), 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 33.1 minutes across 28 games so far this season with the Remix. During the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season, Hinson ranked fourth in the G League in points per game with 25.5 points, and the second-most 3-pointers made (3PM) with 52 total threes.
The Next Up event will consist of a four-team, tournament-style format showcasing 28 G League players. Semifinal games will be played to 35 points, and the championship game will be played to 30 points.
The NBA G League State Farm 3-Point Contest will take place on Feb. 14 at 11:30 a.m.
Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen will be competing for the G League team in the Castrol Rising Stars tournament on Friday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. on Peacock.
Fans can tune into the Next Up Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m. on the NBA Channel.
