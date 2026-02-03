Blake Hinson Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game Player Pool

Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Rip City Remix forward Blake Hinson has been selected as a 2026 NBA G League Next Up player and a contestant in the 3-point contest, the NBA G League announced today. The Next Up Game, presented by AT&T, will be hosted as a part of NBA All-Star weekend at NBA Crossover in the Los Angeles Convention Center. Hinson is the second player in Remix franchise history to earn the honor.

Hinson has averaged 23.2 points (47.7% FG, 36.5% 3PT, 71.4%FT), 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 33.1 minutes across 28 games so far this season with the Remix. During the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season, Hinson ranked fourth in the G League in points per game with 25.5 points, and the second-most 3-pointers made (3PM) with 52 total threes.

The Next Up event will consist of a four-team, tournament-style format showcasing 28 G League players. Semifinal games will be played to 35 points, and the championship game will be played to 30 points.

The NBA G League State Farm 3-Point Contest will take place on Feb. 14 at 11:30 a.m.

Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen will be competing for the G League team in the Castrol Rising Stars tournament on Friday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. on Peacock.

Fans can tune into the Next Up Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m. on the NBA Channel.







NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.