Birmingham Squadron Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Mlk Celebration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during their annual MLK Celebration by providing a community service opportunity in conjunction with their basketball game to game attendees. On Monday, Jan. 19, the Squad and its fans built Blessing Bags which were donated to Pathways - a Birmingham-based shelter that supports women and children experiencing homelessness.

Throughout the game, fans gathered on the concourse of Legacy Arena at the BJCC to participated in assembling bags filled with essential items designed to provide comfort and support to those in need. By the end of the game, more than 500 Blessing Bags were created - a donation equivalent to more than $6,500.

Not only did the celebration provide materials to Pathways and its residents, it also gave the organization a platform to speak to the community through tabling - allowing employees to connect with fans and share information about its mission. Representatives from the shelter were also featured during the on-air broadcast, providing valuable exposure and helping raise awareness about the critical work Pathways does every day for women and children in the Birmingham community.

"This initiative reflects who we are as an organization," said Leslie Claybrook, General Manager of the Birmingham Squadron. "We want to be more than the 24 home games we play each season. We are committed to being present in the community, serving alongside our fans, and using our platform to make a meaningful difference."

The MLK Celebration exemplified the spirit of Dr. King's legacy - service, compassion and collective action. Through basketball and community engagement, the Birmingham Squadron continues to demonstrate its dedication to uplifting Birmingham and standing for something bigger than the game.

Pathways provides emergency shelter and comprehensive support services designed to help women and children experiencing homelessness regain stability and achieve self-sufficiency. Our programs offer essential resources and a nurturing environment to foster growth and empowerment.

