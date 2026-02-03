Cleveland Charge Best Skyhawks in First of Two-Game Series, 133-115

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (4-14) dropped the first of their two-game series with the Cleveland Charge (10-5), 133-115.

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Caleb Houstan led the way for the Skyhawks, recording 22 points and six rebounds in 40 minutes. Houstan finished 5-9 from beyond the arc, marking his seventh game of the season with five-or-more triples.

Kobe Johnson followed closely behind, tallying 21 points and six rebounds in 36 minutes. Johnson has now recorded 15-or-more points and five-or-more rebounds in four of his last five outings, averaging 15.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in the regular season.

Atlanta Hawks forward/guard Nikola Đurišić added 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists, marking his second consecutive game of at least 15 points and five rebounds.

The opening period featured back-and-forth action, with the lead changing hands five times in the first five minutes of the game. The Charge were able to pull away thanks to a 12-point quarter from rookie forward Norchad Omier and went ahead 34-27 to end the first.

The Charge capitalized on their momentum to open the second quarter, going on a 15-4 run and building an 18-point lead. The Skyhawks continued to battle and after trailing 51-33, outscored the Charge 35-20 to close the period, shooting 5-6 from behind the arc and going into halftime trailing 71-68.

Cleveland responded by scoring the first eight points of the third quarter, pushing its lead back to 11. The Skyhawks once again battled back from a double-digit deficit, using a 19-8 run in the middle of the period to tie the game at 87-87. The Charge answered with a decisive 20-4 run to close the quarter, taking a 107-91 lead into the fourth.

In the final quarter, the teams continued to trade buckets with Cleveland earning a slight 26-24 advantage and a 133-115 victory. The Charge were led by Norchad Omier, who finished with 27 points, a game-high 17 rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes. Second-year center Riley Minx also recorded 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds and six steals in 36 minutes.

The Skyhawks will face off in a rematch against the Charge on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., followed by two games against the Rip City Remix on Feb. 7 at 3:00 p.m. and Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m.

