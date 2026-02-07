Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Black History Month Game Fueled by Georgia Natural Gas®' against the Rip City Remix

Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced this afternoon's 'Black History Month Game fueled by Georgia Natural Gas' against the Rip City Remix has officially sold out, and a limited number of general admission tickets are still available. It marks the third sellout of the 2025-26 season.

Today's game is the first of a two-game series against the Remix, and the third out of a four-game homestand at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

During the 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season during 2023-24, and tying it in 2024-25.

Tickets can be purchased via cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m.







NBA G League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.