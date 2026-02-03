Warriors Open Five-Game Road Trip with 130-110 Loss to Oklahoma City

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - A 41-point performance from Bryce Thompson led the Oklahoma City Blue (5-14) to a 130-110 victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors (9-8) on Tuesday afternoon at the Paycom Center in the first of a five-game road trip.

Guard Franco Miller Jr. led the Warriors with a career-high 25 points and six assists. Guard Chance McMillian earned his first double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Taevion Kinsey secured 16 points and five assists. Forward Jack Clark, forward Jacksen Moni, and guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 14 points apiece for Santa Cruz, with Moni logging nine rebounds.

Guard Bryce Thompson finished with a game-high 41 points, shooting 16-for-24 from the floor. Guard Anthony Pritchard notched a 12-point, 10-assist double-double, adding 6 rebounds to his stat line. Guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim came off the bench to contribute 18 points. Forward Payton Sandfort managed 17 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while guard Zahire Smith finished with 16 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

The Sea Dubs utilized five early three-pointers to build a 23-16 advantage six minutes into the game, with McMillian knocking down a pair coming off the bench. An 18-7 Oklahoma City run to end the frame was a collaborative effort, as five Blue players notched five-plus points to give the home side a 34-30 lead after one quarter of play. On the back of 20 first-half points from Thompson, the Blue extended their advantage to 15 points, 52-37, halfway through the second quarter. A trio of long-range connections by the Sea Dubs sparked a 14-2 run for the Warriors to make it a one-possession contest, 54-51, at the 2:57 mark. Oklahoma City, outscoring Santa Cruz 28-16 in the lane in the first half, rattled off eight unanswered points to regain a double-digit margin, heading into halftime ahead 64-57.

Santa Cruz couldn't find their offensive rhythm in the third quarter, shooting 3-for-17 from deep in the frame, as a 10-2 Blue swing expanded the gap back up to 15, 76-61, five minutes into the second half. Oklahoma City finished the frame shooting 52% from the floor and 57% from deep, maintaining a double-digit advantage and coasting into the fourth quarter leading 95-78. Miller Jr. led the Warriors' comeback charge with 16 points in the fourth quarter, hitting all four of his attempts from behind the arc; however, a 12-2 Oklahoma City run to open the final frame put the game out of reach, 107-80, with just under eight minutes left to play. The Blue held onto their 20-point advantage through the final buzzer, going blow-for-blow with Santa Cruz's attempt to shrink the margin, outscoring them 35-32 in the fourth quarter to claim the 130-110 victory.

The Warriors will travel to Memphis to take on the Hustle for a pair of games on Wednesday, February 11 (8:30 a.m. PT tip-off), and Thursday, February 12 (5 p.m. PT tip-off).







