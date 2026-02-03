Lawson, Martin to Participate in 2026 Next up Game

Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







The NBA announced Tuesday that Raptors 905 two-way guards AJ Lawson and Alijah Martin have been selected to participate in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up game, set for Sunday, Feb. 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center as part of NBA All-Star 2026.

Lawson earns his second Next Up nod after averaging a team-high 21.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 31.2 minutes in 18 games (all starts) this season with the Raptors 905. He is shooting .446 (131-294) from the field, including .312 (44-141) from three-point range and .836 (46-55) from the free throw line.

In 22 games (all starts), Martin is averaging 18.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 30.6 minutes in the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season. He is shooting .498 (141-183) from the field, including .381 (48-126) from three-point range.

The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will feature a tournament-style format with four teams comprised of seven players, including 10 NBA G League players selected by a fan vote. Two teams will square off in semifinals matchups to 30 points, and the winning teams will face off in a Championship game to determine an overall winner.







NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.