Lawson, Martin to Participate in 2026 Next up Game
Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
The NBA announced Tuesday that Raptors 905 two-way guards AJ Lawson and Alijah Martin have been selected to participate in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up game, set for Sunday, Feb. 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center as part of NBA All-Star 2026.
Lawson earns his second Next Up nod after averaging a team-high 21.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 31.2 minutes in 18 games (all starts) this season with the Raptors 905. He is shooting .446 (131-294) from the field, including .312 (44-141) from three-point range and .836 (46-55) from the free throw line.
In 22 games (all starts), Martin is averaging 18.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 30.6 minutes in the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season. He is shooting .498 (141-183) from the field, including .381 (48-126) from three-point range.
The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will feature a tournament-style format with four teams comprised of seven players, including 10 NBA G League players selected by a fan vote. Two teams will square off in semifinals matchups to 30 points, and the winning teams will face off in a Championship game to determine an overall winner.
NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2026
- Blake Hinson Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game Player Pool - Rip City Remix
- Jaden Akins and John Ukomadu to Represent Motor City Cruise During NBA G League All-Star Weekend - Motor City Cruise
- South Bay Guard RJ Davis Named NBA G League Player of the Week - South Bay Lakers
- Daishen Nix Selected to 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Dink Pate and Dillon Jones Selected to Participate in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Westchester Knicks
- Young Earns Selection to NBA G League All-Star Events - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Labissiere and Williams Named to NBA G League Next up Game - Capital City Go-Go
- Lawson, Martin to Participate in 2026 Next up Game - Raptors 905
- James Akinjo Named to NBA G League Next Up Game Roster - Grand Rapids Gold
- Thompson, McGlothan Set to Represent Boom at NBA All-Star 2026 - Noblesville Boom
- Jonas Aidoo Selected to NBA G League Next up Game Presented by AT&T - Greensboro Swarm
- Cleveland's Hayes & Omier Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Cleveland Charge
- Lester Quiñones Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Osceola Magic
- Alexander, Dickinson Selected to G League Next Up Game Presented by AT&T - Birmingham Squadron
- Damion Baugh Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game - Valley Suns
- Rocco Zikarsky Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Iowa Wolves
- Salt Lake City Stars Announce Sean East II Will Participate in 2026 NBA G League Next up Game - Salt Lake City Stars
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. Selected to the NBA G League Next Up Game - San Diego Clippers
- South Bay Lakers Guard RJ Davis Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game - South Bay Lakers
- Warriors Open Five-Game Road Trip with 130-110 Loss to Oklahoma City - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Birmingham Squadron Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Mlk Celebration - Birmingham Squadron
- Birmingham Squadron Partners with Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama to Raise Awareness and Support - Birmingham Squadron
- Yellow Jackets: Delaware Celebrates Mental Health Awareness on February 7 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Stars Fall to Clippers in a Heartbreaker in Final Seconds - Salt Lake City Stars
- Osceola Magic Kick off Black History Month with Comeback Win over Lakers - Osceola Magic
- Cleveland Charge Best Skyhawks in First of Two-Game Series, 133-115 - College Park Skyhawks
- Long Island Goes on Franchise-Record 25-0 Run for Comeback Win over Grand Rapids - Long Island Nets
- Shorthanded Charge Win in College Park - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.