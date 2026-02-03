Thompson, McGlothan Set to Represent Boom at NBA All-Star 2026

Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today that two-way guard Ethan Thompson and forward Gabe McGlothan have been selected to participate in multiple events during NBA All-Star 2026.

Thompson, in his fifth season, will make his second appearance in the NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T. He is averaging career highs of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field throughout the 2025-26 season. Thompson will also compete in the NBA G League State Farm Three-Point Contest, where he ranks second in the league in three-point field goal percentage, shooting at a 53.6 percent clip during the regular season.

McGlothan, in his second season, will make his first appearance in the NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk contest. The contest will feature two rounds, with four dunkers competing in the opening round and attempting two dunks each. The top two scorers will advance to the final round, where two additional dunks will determine the champion.

The NBA G League State Farm Three-Point Contest will take place Saturday, Feb. 14, at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by the NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk contest at 3:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. The NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T will be held Sunday, Feb. 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET. All events will stream live on the NBA Channel.

