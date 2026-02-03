Shorthanded Charge Win in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, GA - The Cleveland Charge (10-5) defeated the College Park Skyhawks (4-14), 133-115, at the Gateway Center Arena on Monday night for their sixth win in the team's last seven games.

The Charge won tonight's game despite having just eight active players in the lineup. Norchad Omier led Cleveland with his 14th double-double of the regular season, scoring 27 points and grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds. Riley Minix netted 27 points with 10 boards and six steals. Killian Hayes poured in 24 points on 11-of-17 from the field with nine assists.

Zeke Mayo came off the bench to score 15 points on 5-of-9 three pointers. Darius Brown had 15 points, eight assists, and three steals for Cleveland. Sean McNeil added 10 points as the Charge snapped a four-game head-to-head losing streak to the Skyhawks.

The two teams will meet again in Georgia on Wednesday, February 4 at 7:00 p.m.- Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

