Jonas Aidoo Selected to NBA G League Next up Game Presented by AT&T
Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
The NBA G League announced today that Greensboro Swarm center Jonas Aidoo has been selected to its NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T at NBA All-Star 2026.
The event is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET at NBA Crossover inside the Los Angeles Convention Center. Fans can watch the game live on the NBA Channel, available for free on Roku, Samsung, Tubi, Pluto, Fire TV, Prime Video, Xumo, Fubo, Xfinity, DirecTV and DISH.
Aidoo (6-11, 264) earns the honor as a fan selection, having averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 10 regular-season games. A native of Durham, N.C., he joined the Swarm on Dec. 27 after participating in preseason training camp and previously signing an Exhibit-10 deal with the Hornets on Oct. 15.
The 23-year-old is the first player in franchise history to represent the Greensboro Swarm at any NBA All-Star Weekend event.
In the format, coaches from the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase champion Salt Lake City Stars and the San Diego Clippers will draft teams from a pool of 28 players: 10 fan-selected and 18 league selections. Four teams of seven players will compete in two semifinal games, followed by a championship game. Semifinals are played to 35 points, and the championship game to 30 points, using a format similar to NBA Rising Stars.
Fans can attend the NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T by purchasing general admission tickets at NBAEvents.com or through the NBA Events App (Apple App Store and Google Play). Tickets start at $50 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under, with unassigned seating on a first-come, first-served basis.
