Swarm Game against Windy City Bulls Postponed to Monday at 12 p.m.

Published on January 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm announced that its sellout game against the Windy City Bulls, originally scheduled for tonight, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. ET, has been postponed due to current weather conditions in the Greensboro area.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 2, at 12 p.m. ET. The Swarm and local officials will continue to monitor the situation to ensure a safe and smooth event.

All fans with tickets to tonight's game will have the option to attend the rescheduled game on Monday or exchange their tickets for a future Swarm regular-season home game. Additional details about the exchange process will be shared with all ticket holders today.

Fan safety remains the organization's top priority, and the Swarm encourages all fans to follow local weather guidance and exercise caution if traveling.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.







NBA G League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.