Legends Erase Double-Digit Deficit in Comeback Win over Skyforce
Published on January 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (6-10) erased a 14-point first-quarter deficit and rode a dominant second-half performance to a 105-95 comeback win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce (9-8) Saturday night at Comerica Center.
Sioux Falls came out firing, putting up 35 points in the opening frame, but the Legends responded with stifling defense in the second, holding the visitors to just 14 points. Texas controlled the tempo the rest of the way, outscoring the Skyforce 61-46 after halftime and sealing the win with a 37-point fourth quarter.
Dalano Banton led the way with a game-high 27 points, adding 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Miles Kelly followed closely with 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl continued his strong play with 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Jordan Hall added 12 points and 9 boards. Texas assisted on 28 of their 41 field goals and blocked 13 shots as a team.
Sioux Falls was led by Trevor Keels' 27 points, with Cam Carter adding 23 and Steve Settle III posting a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double. The Skyforce were limited to 39.1% shooting from the field and committed 18 turnovers.
The Legends and Skyforce will face off again on Sunday, Feb. 1, with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. CT at Comerica Center.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
